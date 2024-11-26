A far-right populist shocks Romania by heading into the presidential runoff Romania is reeling after a little-known, far-right populist secured the first round in the presidential election.

He is a pro Russia right winger who was expelled from the far right party due to his extreme views. He is running alone as independent candidate boosting his popularity on TikTok. The problem is not any people seem to actually know who he is leading to speculation his platform is being boosted by Russian bot farming. He is a supporter of Rumania's standing as a nazi ally in WW2. This sets another strong indication that Russia is purposely boosting far right candidates in Western countries. Oddly coincidental how they all appear to be anti alliance that was created to limit Russian aggresion.Calin Georgescu, who ran independently, will face reformist Elena Lasconi in a Dec. 8. runoff after most local surveys predicted he would win less than 10% of the vote. Georgescu, 62, was ahead after nearly all ballots were counted with around 22.95%.According to local media, Georgescu in the past has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin as “a man who loves his country” and called Ukraine “an invented state.” He has also sparked controversy for describing Romanian fascist and nationalist leaders from the 1930s and 1940s as national heroes.