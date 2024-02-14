Crime United States faces serious national security threat

Standard operating procedures require a country to blame if/ when a terrorist attack happens.

Can't be the open border policies of the Biden administration.

Point finger at Russia, Iran, China or North Korea instead.
 
Spounman said:
Any ideas? From what I keep reading, it seems to pertain to another country. Iran maybe?





Lol at this being in the hands of biden we are screwed. Iran did get manhandled by our navy last time it fafo'd
 
Biden told to declassify details of 'serious national security threat'

Biden urged to declassify details of 'serious national security threat' in cryptic warning by top Republican Mike Turner

A top Republican was warned there is a 'serious national security threat' in a cryptic statement demanding President Joe Biden declassify all related information.

House Intel Chair Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio said members of Congress had been made aware of the threat - but wouldn't go into details.

He asked the president to declassify the information in the ominous warning so lawmakers could discuss the ramifications.

The threat is 'highly concerning and destabilizing' and related to Russia, CNN reported as Capitol Hill scrambled for more details.

Members of Congress or U.S. allies will not be allowed to openly talk about or work together on the threat until the report has been declassified.

Today, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence has made available to all Members of Congress information concerning a serious national security threat,' he said.

'I am requesting that President Biden declassify all information relating to this threat so that Congress, the Administration, and our allies can openly discuss the actions necessary to respond to this threat.'

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Wednesday he was 'surprised' Turner came publicly about the threat related to a 'destabilizing foreign military capability'.

He told reporters at the White House the briefing on the warning will take place in Congress on Thursday.

'I'm not in a position to say anything else', he added.

Rep. Jim Hines, the ranking Democrat on the Intel Committee, insisted there was no need to 'panic', but also wouldn't go into details.

"It’s something that the Congress and the administration does need to address in the medium to long run.'

Maybe Russia got ahold of Biden's medical records.
 
Lucas1980 said:
I can't image any National Security Threats happening in a country where thousands upon thousands of unvetted men are breaking into a country from all over...
This gang is a problem and they are hacking the phones they steal too. It will also inspire gangs all over the u.s to be more brazen about their crimes.
 
After the event (which could be many coordinated attacks), the country of origin of the terrorists will be identified quickly.

It's too late to prevent this as they are already inside the border.
 
Jesus X said:
This gang is a problem and they are hacking the phones they steal too. It will also inspire gangs all over the u.s to be more brazen about their crimes.
Don't worry they're just filling the Jobs that Americans don't want to do....
 
well I'm gonna do what every good American should do which is go home after work and turn on mainstream media for the facts
 
