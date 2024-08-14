Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 33,374
- Reaction score
- 44,546
I put the UK and Australia together just because. : - )
United Kingdom/Australia:
Daniel Day-Lewis
Gary Oldman
Christian Bale
Tom Hardy
Anthony Hopkins
Heath Ledger
Peter O'Toole
Alec Guinness
Russell Crowe
Laurence Olivier
Ewan McGregor
Jude Law
Ralph Fiennes
Brendan Gleeson
Tim Roth
Brian Cox
Richard Harris
Benedict Cumberbatch
Patrick Stewart
Alan Rickman
Hugh Jackman
Sean Connery
Liam Neeson
Ian Mckellan
Peter Sellers
United States:
Marlon Brando
Robert De Niro
Al Pacino
Jack Nicholson
Gene Hackman
Tom Hanks
Robin Williams
Philip Seymour Hoffman
Denzel Washington
Leonardo DiCaprio
Edward Norton
Kevin Spacey
Johnny Depp
Robert Duvall
Christopher Walken
Matthew McConaughey
Sean Penn
Dustin Hoffman
Clint Eastwood
Joaquin Phoenix
Willem Dafoe
Tom Cruise
Orson Welles
Val Kilmer
Viggo Mortenson
United Kingdom/Australia:
Daniel Day-Lewis
Gary Oldman
Christian Bale
Tom Hardy
Anthony Hopkins
Heath Ledger
Peter O'Toole
Alec Guinness
Russell Crowe
Laurence Olivier
Ewan McGregor
Jude Law
Ralph Fiennes
Brendan Gleeson
Tim Roth
Brian Cox
Richard Harris
Benedict Cumberbatch
Patrick Stewart
Alan Rickman
Hugh Jackman
Sean Connery
Liam Neeson
Ian Mckellan
Peter Sellers
United States:
Marlon Brando
Robert De Niro
Al Pacino
Jack Nicholson
Gene Hackman
Tom Hanks
Robin Williams
Philip Seymour Hoffman
Denzel Washington
Leonardo DiCaprio
Edward Norton
Kevin Spacey
Johnny Depp
Robert Duvall
Christopher Walken
Matthew McConaughey
Sean Penn
Dustin Hoffman
Clint Eastwood
Joaquin Phoenix
Willem Dafoe
Tom Cruise
Orson Welles
Val Kilmer
Viggo Mortenson