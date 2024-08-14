Movies United Kingdom/Australia or United States - Out of these names on the list, which country has the best actors?

I put the UK and Australia together just because. : - )

United Kingdom/Australia:

Daniel Day-Lewis
Gary Oldman
Christian Bale
Tom Hardy
Anthony Hopkins
Heath Ledger
Peter O'Toole
Alec Guinness
Russell Crowe
Laurence Olivier
Ewan McGregor
Jude Law
Ralph Fiennes
Brendan Gleeson
Tim Roth
Brian Cox
Richard Harris
Benedict Cumberbatch
Patrick Stewart
Alan Rickman
Hugh Jackman
Sean Connery
Liam Neeson
Ian Mckellan
Peter Sellers

United States:

Marlon Brando
Robert De Niro
Al Pacino
Jack Nicholson
Gene Hackman
Tom Hanks
Robin Williams
Philip Seymour Hoffman
Denzel Washington
Leonardo DiCaprio
Edward Norton
Kevin Spacey
Johnny Depp
Robert Duvall
Christopher Walken
Matthew McConaughey
Sean Penn
Dustin Hoffman
Clint Eastwood
Joaquin Phoenix
Willem Dafoe
Tom Cruise
Orson Welles
Val Kilmer
Viggo Mortenson
 
I see you didnt include females.

I'd go UK. They have much more poise and nuance pound for pound.

It's close though. US has some heavy hitters and a DEEP roster.
 
The UK could probably also use people like Charlie Chaplin, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, John Hurt, Cary Grant, Christopher Lee etc.

The US is obviously Hollywood focused. When you take everything into account and look at quality it's hard to not go with the UK.
 
