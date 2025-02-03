Mother Says Her Son Died After UnitedHealth Jacked the Price of His Inhaler From $66 to $539 After UnitedHealthcare's drug arm jacked up the price of inhalers, a young man with severe asthma had to go without — and then died.

You'd think after the CEO being murdered they'd try and help rebuild their brand.With my breast cancer I went through all the scans, biopsies with them and a week or so before my surgery I was told that my surgeon wasn't in the United Health network and that I had to find another surgeon to proceed. It worked its way out but to find out that late in the process that I had to proactively hunt down another surgeon was terrifying.