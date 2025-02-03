  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

News United Health

You'd think after the CEO being murdered they'd try and help rebuild their brand.

With my breast cancer I went through all the scans, biopsies with them and a week or so before my surgery I was told that my surgeon wasn't in the United Health network and that I had to find another surgeon to proceed. It worked its way out but to find out that late in the process that I had to proactively hunt down another surgeon was terrifying.

Mother Says Her Son Died After UnitedHealth Jacked the Price of His Inhaler From $66 to $539

After UnitedHealthcare's drug arm jacked up the price of inhalers, a young man with severe asthma had to go without — and then died.
KnightTemplar said:
Jesus fucking Christ. :(

The NHS has a metric fuck-ton of problems, but when I got gullet cancer, I didn't have to pay for a damn thing.

America, I got nothing but love for you, but you're health care system is beyond fucked.
Oh my days, I'm sorry you had t go through that. The NHS were beyond wonderful with my mum's brain cancer, till her last day so really couldn't have hoped for anything more. I know they have their faults and I'm sure gullet cancer is far worse than what I went through. All good now?
 
sorry to see you have to struggle with red tape. Hope your procedure goes perfectly
 
Thank you.

My condolences. I'm sorry for your loss.

I'd never make any comparison. Cancer fucking sucks, and my heart goes out - sit the fuck down, Elon! ;) - to anyone who has to deal with it. Doesn't matter what form it takes: you, me and everyone else who gets cancer are soldiers in the same war.

I was diagnosed as cancer-free on April 17, 2023, and every day since then has been a gift.

God bless, and I hope everything goes well for you.
 
Apparently it happens to half of us, so I'm hoping my husband and my step dad swerve it being my mum and I had it. Fingers crossed, eh? For you too. I have a weird gene which means it'll likely come back but hopefully as mild a case as before and it can be got rid of.
 
Yeah, it's a crap shoot. My uncle was diagnosed with prostrate cancer within a week of me getting the good news. Luckily, in both our cases, they caught it in time to treat.

Chemo and surgery aren't fun, but they're worth the pain if they work.
 
I managed a lumpectomy and a month of radiology every day with the most wonderful women tending to me. We all cried and group hugged on my last day they were so lovely. Sorry you had to go through chemo, I really got off lightly. I was expecting it.
 
The system is beyond fucked up, but its hard to pin his death on it. We’re not limited to any one pharmacy, there were generic options available elsewhere. Still, I hope some shit gets fixed.
 
Wow we still on this luigi thing

I figured he was an afterthought now

The internet is always one hawk tuah away from moving on to the next flavor of the month
 
Bugger all thoughts on the thread then.
 
