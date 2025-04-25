TCE
"That's fucking illegal"
I have 3 but I would love to see some more.
1. Tank Man
Some info about Tank Man, who is an unidentified Chinese protestor.
The Tank Man (also known as the Unknown Protester or Unknown Rebel) is the nickname given to an unidentified individual, presumed to be a Chinese man, who stood in front of a column of Type 59 tanks leaving Tiananmen Square in Beijing on June 5, 1989. On the previous day, the government of China cleared the square of protesting students after six weeks of standoff, in the process killing hundreds or even thousands of people mostly in other parts of Beijing.[1][2] As the lead tank maneuvered to pass by the man, he repeatedly shifted his position in order to obstruct the tank's attempted path around him, and forced the tanks to halt to avoid running him over; the man then climbed on top of the tank where the PLA soldiers talked to the man. The incident was filmed and shared to a worldwide audience. Internationally, it is considered one of the most iconic images of all time.[3][4][5] Inside China, the image and the accompanying events are subject to censorship.[6][7]
Many documentaries and related exhibitions about the June 4th Tiananmen Square Incident mention the incident of protesters blocking tanks, and regard the "Tank Man" as an iconic symbol of the incident. It has long been circulated that the protester's name is "Wang Weilin". The name first appeared in the British Sunday Express in its English pinyin "Wang Weilin". However, Tank Man's exact identity and whereabouts remain unknown, and different news media have different names for the protester. The PBS program Frontline produced a documentary about the incident in 2006.
The news documentary Flying the Flag of the Republic [zh] produced by the Chinese military film studio August First Film Studio described the man as a "gangster who tried to stop a car with his bare hands"[note 1]. Western society calls this man "Tank Man" or "Unknown Protester". In April 1998, Time magazine named "The Unknown Rebel" one of the 100 most influential people of the 20th century. In 2003, Life magazine published a book called “100 Photos That Changed the World” which also included photos of people blocking a tank convoy. Although the images are regarded as an iconic symbol of the 20th century, the Chinese government prohibits the circulation of related images on the Internet, which means that most Chinese people are not aware of them. In September 2019, one of the photographers of such photos, Charlie Cole, died in Bali, Indonesia.
There is no reliable information about the identity or fate of Tank Man; the story of the tank crew is also unknown.[8] At least one witness has stated that Tank Man was not the only person to have blocked the tanks during the protest.
2. Young man on music artist Fatboy Slim's album cover
Some info about the young man.
The man on the cover of Fatboy Slim's 'You've Come a Long Way, Baby' album is a photo from the 1983 Fat People's Festival in Danville, Virginia, but the man in question has never been identified.
Fatboy Slim talks about it here, and why he couldn't use that cover for his album in the US.
3. The Techno Viking
Some info about the legendary Techno Viking who many thought was UFC veteran Keith Jardine.
The four-minute video shot by experimental video artist Matthias Fritsch at the Fuckparade on 8 July 2000[1] begins with the title "Kneecam No. 1". The camera is focused on a group of people dancing to techno music,[2] with a blue-haired woman in front. A man stumbles into the scene and grabs the woman. The eponymous "Techno Viking", a muscular bare-chested man so-named because he is wearing a Mjölnir pendant and has a blond braid and a beard, enters the scene by grabbing the man by the arms, with the camera showing the confrontation. The Techno Viking pushes the man back in the direction he came, looking at him sternly and then pointing his finger at him to warn him to behave.[a]
The camera then follows the Techno Viking as the parade continues. Another observer comes from the back of the scene and offers an inverted bottle of water to him. The Techno Viking starts to dance down Rosenthaler Straße (52°31′33.8″N 13°24′13.2″E) after drinking from the bottle.
Fritsch did not know the man's name at the time of filming.[4][6][12] A man who appeared in the 2009 "Bodybuilding" broadcast of the German television show segment Raab in Gefahr[13] was taken to be Techno Viking in a YouTube upload.[14] In 2008, fans claimed MMA fighter Keith Jardine was Techno Viking.[15] The lawyer of the Techno Viking asserts that his client had never been a public figure and that he did not want to become one.[16]
The unnamed man's court case against Fritsch concerning infringement of personality rights opened in Berlin on 17 January 2013.[4][17][18] In June, a decision was reached for the plaintiff and Fritsch was ordered to pay the man €13,000 in damages, almost all he had made from YouTube ads and sales of Techno Viking merchandise, plus €10,000 in court costs, and to cease publication of his image.
Fritsch raised money with a crowdfunding campaign to make a documentary film about the case, The Story of Technoviking,[21] which was released in 2015. The man still has never been identified publicly.
