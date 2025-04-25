I have 3 but I would love to see some more.Fritsch did not know the man's name at the time of filming.[4][6][12] A man who appeared in the 2009 "Bodybuilding" broadcast of the German television show segment Raab in Gefahr[13] was taken to be Techno Viking in a YouTube upload.[14] In 2008, fans claimed MMA fighter Keith Jardine was Techno Viking.[15] The lawyer of the Techno Viking asserts that his client had never been a public figure and that he did not want to become one.[16]The unnamed man's court case against Fritsch concerning infringement of personality rights opened in Berlin on 17 January 2013.[4][17][18] In June, a decision was reached for the plaintiff and Fritsch was ordered to pay the man €13,000 in damages, almost all he had made from YouTube ads and sales of Techno Viking merchandise, plus €10,000 in court costs, and to cease publication of his image.Fritsch raised money with a crowdfunding campaign to make a documentary film about the case, The Story of Technoviking,[21] which was released in 2015. The man still has never been identified publicly.