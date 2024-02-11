Social Unhealthy Obsession or Habit

Do any of my Mayberry bros have any unhealthy obsession or habit you want to quit?

This year, I started smoking again. I know it's bad and kind of gross but it's pretty hard to quit. I have quit a couple times the longest being 3 years, but this year I have failed to quit again so far.

The other thing is my obsession with midgets. I often wonder what they are like. Do they eat normal food like adult humans or do they just survive on milk like babies. Do they live in normal house or they live in Barbie doll house?

I also fantasize about kicking them into the air from time to time. I've talked to my therapist about this and he said it's fine as long as I don't act on it.



Zer said:
I know some places where you can dropkick some midgets for a price, are you in Asia?
Click to expand...
Where are are the places, and what is the price?
It has also always been a dream of mine to kick a midget into the air. Not because I dislike them or anything, I just want to know what it feels like.
I don't live in Asia but I will happily save a ticket to travel to a country where I can kick midgets into the air
Maybe we should go and achieve our dreams together @Fengxian
 
