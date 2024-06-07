  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Social 'Unexcelled Victory in Battle' - Paris Olympics to feature Mindfulness Gym areas

Interestingly, the Paris 2024 Olympics will introduce for the first time a 'Mindfulness area' for athletes, with greater awareness now of mental health.

"For the first time ever at an Olympics, competitors in Paris will have access to a "mindfulness and relaxation area" above the main gym in the village, called the "365 Athlete365 Mind Zone".

Competitors will be offered virtual reality headsets for meditation, sleep pods, and even art activities, all in a low-lighting environment designed to be soothing and quiet.
"It'll be very zen, like a futuristic spa," Burrows added.
Research suggests that elite sports people suffer from mental health disorders in around the same proportions as the general population, experts say....

But Dalard stressed that they were "more vulnerable to situations such as anxiety disorders or depression, given their complicated lives and the intense pressure they face."



We need much more of this, the inner battle over our negativity rather than endless fear and external fighting as we see in the world today.

This reminds of a quote from a meditation teacher.
"Life is a search. We’re all searching for happiness one way or another. And most people end up defeated. But the Buddha’s path was not like that at all. As he said, it’s “The unexcelled victory in battle.” We’re doing battle with our defilements, battle with our misunderstandings about what happiness is, our misunderstandings about what suffering is, battle with our greed, aversion, and delusion—which means that there’s work to be done."
