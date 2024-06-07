"Life is a search. We’re all searching for happiness one way or another. And most people end up defeated. But the Buddha’s path was not like that at all. As he said, it’s “The unexcelled victory in battle.” We’re doing battle with our defilements, battle with our misunderstandings about what happiness is, our misunderstandings about what suffering is, battle with our greed, aversion, and delusion—which means that there’s work to be done."