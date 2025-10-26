Media Undisputed facts, Daniel Cormier a true champion, fought with one eye blind. Aspinall did not and quit. FACT.

This shows Aspinall lacks true heart and courage when compared to Daniel Cormier.

Cormier got poked bad by Stipe, told his corner he couldn’t see. Kept it to his corner and not a doctor. He didn’t want to keep his belt that way.

He fought with one eye, his cornea was completely torn in the other and he didn’t quit. Heart of a true champion.

Aspinall is a quitter. Freaked out and ran after the eye poke.

This is the exact same situation as Aspinall. One guy fought on, and one guy quit. Facts.
 
Two eyes blind you fucking idiot.
One eye his left was was okay even though it looks like it should be worse.. he had it open and was fine DC was there talked to him and back stage... But yeah you are the guy with the answers right.
 
Gane can be a fouler and Aspinall can be a quitter, they aren’t mutually exclusive.

Someone can wrongfully hit you with a car, and you can pretend to be hurt more than you are to milk damages.

Aspinall got poked, the ball is in his court to fight on despite being wronged or be a quitter.
 
Gane can be a fouler and Aspinall can be a quitter, they aren’t mutually exclusive.

Someone can wrongfully hit you with a car, and you can pretend to be hurt more than you are to milk damages.

Aspinall got poked, the ball is in his court to fight on despite being wronged or be a quitter.
When you go out there and destroy everybody so quickly it makes all the fans freak out thinking this is a monster that can’t be stopped. You have no clue who somebody is in the cage until they hit some adversity.

As a kid, I was a big Mike Tyson fan. But once we saw how he dealt with adversity and that he didn’t have much heart. You knew he wasn’t as great as people thought.
 
DC is blind in one eye, Aspinall claims he is, best case scenario, for Aspinall not being a quitter, is that he’s blind in one eye.

DC had a legit torn cornea, his entire vision was black. Keep thinking Aspinall wouldn’t quit if the vision in one of his eyes went black.

DC chose not to tell the doctor, like numerous fighters that pretend they can see, until doctors forcibly test them because the VAST majority of fighters will actually lie to keep a fight going.
 
