This shows Aspinall lacks true heart and courage when compared to Daniel Cormier.
Cormier got poked bad by Stipe, told his corner he couldn’t see. Kept it to his corner and not a doctor. He didn’t want to keep his belt that way.
He fought with one eye, his cornea was completely torn in the other and he didn’t quit. Heart of a true champion.
Aspinall is a quitter. Freaked out and ran after the eye poke.
This is the exact same situation as Aspinall. One guy fought on, and one guy quit. Facts.
