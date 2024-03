nostradumbass said: Strickland wasn't a current or former champion, but he also debunks the OP. Got a title shot on 2 unranked wins after back to back losses and won the title. Bisping skipped the line for his title shot and beat Rockhold, Conor got his LW shot after going 1-1 with Nate Diaz, Serra beat GSP on a gimmick title shot, TJ won his shot at Barao on a 1 fight streak, a bunch of people including Oliveira said Islam didn't deserve his title shot and just got it because of Khabib, Lesnar was 1-1 with only a win over Herring. Click to expand...

Strickland I agree but you're wrong about some of these others. Bisping was pure late notice replacement - these don't count as 'business' fights. TJ was not a 'business' fight - the reason he was such a massive underdog is that barely anybody knew who the fuck he was.The Serra case is unique. On the one had, yes gimmicky. On the other, the guy had to win a 3-fight tournament. And the entire thing was the UFC had no control over the winner and had to give a title shot to the winner, no matter how unmarketable - which is the antithesis of the 'business fight' premise in which a promoter shoehorn's in a specific guy of their choice.Islam and his 11-1 record is not a serious point. We are talking genuine bullshit title shots, not ones where we insist on contender win perfection.