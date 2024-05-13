Understand the Poatan Problem

Here’s the deal, rarely would I ever say a division is weaker than it once was. However, at light heavyweight this has long been the case. Ever since DC and Jones bounced, there has not been any talent to rival their skills.



In fact, this one of the weakest LHW classes of all time in wrestling. At least Chuck Liddel had to topple Randy Couture to hold title and of lesser significance Tito Ortiz. We don’t even have a wrestler of the quality of Randy Couture at light heavyweight anymore.



This is why when I say Poatan is not proven and sounds like a bluff talking about beating Jones or Aspinall at HW. Jiri took him down no problem and probably won round one coming off a long injury lay off and fighting with apparent ring rust. He’s a very big man, sure, but he’s not a great wrestler at all.



So let’s talk if you disagree about what you possibly could support your perspective with other than hope.