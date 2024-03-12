Underrated mma win streak of 37-0-1

filthynumber1 said:
Igor Vovchanchyn from 1995-2000 was on a win streak of 37 wins with 1 NC that would have normally been a win in Pride without new special rules

Igor was a killer



Others
Apparently in his village in Ukraine when Igor was growing up, the villagers would ring the town bell whenever Igor was angry to warn the townspeople to stay inside

www.vice.com

Igor Vovchanchyn Might Be Returning to Japanese MMA

When it comes to the greying PRIDE legend, ring the bell and get out of the way.
www.vice.com www.vice.com
 
He'd be a lightweight (if that) if he fought today... That makes it all the more impressive.
 
A legend. One of the scariest dudes ever. Back in the day when mma guys dared to fight 3 times in a single day and did it bare knuckle.
 
Igor was one of my top 3 favorites back in the day along with Don Frye and Mark Coleman. He was a fucking monster, literally.
 
He was a psycho. Those fights were just brutal, people getting kicked in the head on the ground, and then made to fight again the same night. He'd fight guys who were 260 pounds even though Igor probably had to drink a ton of beer to even make 220. Barely any rules, no commissions, no fucks given by the referees whether the fighter lived or died.
 
TheGreatA said:
He was a psycho. Those fights were just brutal, people getting kicked in the head on the ground, and then made to fight again the same night. He'd fight guys who were 260 pounds even though Igor probably had to drink a ton of beer to even make 220. Barely any rules, no commissions, no fucks given by the referees whether the fighter lived or died.
He fought guys way way bigger than 260. Lol
 
Damn all these old heads droppin' knowledge bombs on noobz like myself school me daddies 🎒👨‍🏫🏫 💣
 
BJJ4Tone said:
He'd be a lightweight (if that) if he fought today... That makes it all the more impressive.
He was thick there is no way he'd make lightweight or welterweight. Maybe he could make a drained 185.
 
I do not recall a 37-0-1 win streak from him but I do recall the 400-0 streak of others of that era and I also remember him getting demolished by Mark Coleman and Rampage Jackson (neither of which were supremely skilled) . No doubt he was very good but not a champion no matter how many wins he may or may not have had.
 
Igor is a fucking legend. Such a shame crocop decapitated him.
 
old school 2 said:
I do not recall a 37-0-1 win streak from him but I do recall the 400-0 streak of others of that era and I also remember him getting demolished by Mark Coleman and Rampage Jackson (neither of which were supremely skilled) . No doubt he was very good but not a champion no matter how many wins he may or may not have had.
Everyone remembers Ricksons 400-0

But in the real world Igor did infact go 37-0-1. Coleman and Rampage were both world Champs man so I don't know what you're talking about when you say "not supremely skilled"... I mean they were champions bud lol
No shame in losing to them jeez!
 
