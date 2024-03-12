Underrated mma win streak of 37-0-1

filthynumber1
Apparently in his village in Ukraine when Igor was growing up, the villagers would ring the town bell whenever Igor was angry to warn the townspeople to stay insideIgor Vovchanchyn from 1995-2000 was on a win streak of 37 wins with 1 NC that would have normally been a win in Pride without new special rules
Igor was a killer
Others
When he beat the shit out of those 3 giant dudes in that single night, lol. Crazy.A legend. One of the scariest dudes ever. Back in the day when mma guys dared to fight 3 times in a single day and did it bare knuckle.
He fought guys way way bigger than 260. LolHe was a psycho. Those fights were just brutal, people getting kicked in the head on the ground, and then made to fight again the same night. He'd fight guys who were 260 pounds even though Igor probably had to drink a ton of beer to even make 220. Barely any rules, no commissions, no fucks given by the referees whether the fighter lived or died.
He fought guys way way bigger than 260. Lol
The Polar Bear was about 6'8, 300 pounds.
LolApparently in his village in Ukraine when Igor was growing up, the villagers would ring the town bell whenever Igor was angry to warn the townspeople to stay inside
Igor Vovchanchyn Might Be Returning to Japanese MMAWhen it comes to the greying PRIDE legend, ring the bell and get out of the way.www.vice.com
He was thick there is no way he'd make lightweight or welterweight. Maybe he could make a drained 185.He'd be a lightweight (if that) if he fought today... That makes it all the more impressive.
Everyone remembers Ricksons 400-0I do not recall a 37-0-1 win streak from him but I do recall the 400-0 streak of others of that era and I also remember him getting demolished by Mark Coleman and Rampage Jackson (neither of which were supremely skilled) . No doubt he was very good but not a champion no matter how many wins he may or may not have had.