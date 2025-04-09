Underrated fighter of the week: Joe Daddy

Seems like Stevenson gets shit on for being a very weak title challengers but actually his resume before the losing streak to retirement was pretty dam good.

IMO part of it is the way BJ beat him.

But the dude has solid wins over Yves Edwards, Tibau, Melvin Guillard, Spencer Fisher and Nate Diaz.
 
He was an under appreciated little monkey of a LW, though a beast with his grappling

Didn’t he fight Jens Pulver pro at like 15yrs old?

He also monkey-climbed a dude on a TUF challenge, Mike Whitehead maybe, for like an hour or two LoL pretty crazy feat

I’ve actually met him post-career and he put on quite a bit of weight. I remember some dude at a bar got mad cause he was hitting on his girl all drunk playing pool, dude comes from behind Joe Daddy and tries grabbing drunk Joe. Joe just calmly slaps a kimura on the guy hahahaha bouncers broke the scuffle and we all left. I went to some after-fight festivities after a friend and I fought in Oklahoma. He is good friends with Dr. Ronald Tripp (only guy to BEAT Rickson LoL) who we were there to fight for
 
Dude was pretty one dimensional and had some occasionally hideous standup, but was pretty strong and sneaky with his grappling.

Apparently he was drinking a lot through his prime years IIRC?
Gotta wonder how he would have done without that holding him back.
 
I trained with him briefly in 2010 or 2011. It was my first glimpse into fighters being way, way bigger than their suggested weight class. Deceptively strong. And a very good guy.
 
