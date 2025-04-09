Underrated fighter of the week: Joe Daddy

BowserJr
Seems like Stevenson gets shit on for being a very weak title challengers but actually his resume before the losing streak to retirement was pretty dam good.
IMO part of it is the way BJ beat him.
But the dude has solid wins over Yves Edwards, Tibau, Melvin Guillard, Spencer Fisher and Nate Diaz.
