Underrated band members

When speaking of Guns 'n Roses, people mainly talk about how much they suck since Axl and Slash broke up. But the reality is that they lost their magic when Izzy left the band.



If you look at who wrote the songs on their best albums, it was Izzy's name on most of them, along with Axl, Slash, and Duff contributing on various ones. There are only two GNR hits in which Izzy Stradlin had no part, Welcome to the Jungle (written by Axl and Slash) and November Rain (written by Axl). But all of the other good songs from Appetite for Destruction, Lies, and Use your Illusion I and II had Izzy Stradlin's name listed as the writer or co-writer of the song.



Izzy left the band after the Illusions albums, and GNR was so crippled without him that they had to do their next album with nothing but cover songs. They didn't write a single one.



Shortly thereafter is when Axl split with the remaining members, and sadly, to this day, fans still want Slash to re-join the band, but nobody ever asks for Izzy to come back.



So mayberry, who are the other Izzy Stradlin's out there? Guys in famous bands that contributed waaaaaay more to the band's success than they are given credit for?



edit: I stand corrected, apparently Izzy DID indeed co-write Welcome to the Jungle