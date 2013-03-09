  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Underrated band members

When speaking of Guns 'n Roses, people mainly talk about how much they suck since Axl and Slash broke up. But the reality is that they lost their magic when Izzy left the band.

If you look at who wrote the songs on their best albums, it was Izzy's name on most of them, along with Axl, Slash, and Duff contributing on various ones. There are only two GNR hits in which Izzy Stradlin had no part, Welcome to the Jungle (written by Axl and Slash) and November Rain (written by Axl). But all of the other good songs from Appetite for Destruction, Lies, and Use your Illusion I and II had Izzy Stradlin's name listed as the writer or co-writer of the song.

Izzy left the band after the Illusions albums, and GNR was so crippled without him that they had to do their next album with nothing but cover songs. They didn't write a single one.

Shortly thereafter is when Axl split with the remaining members, and sadly, to this day, fans still want Slash to re-join the band, but nobody ever asks for Izzy to come back.

So mayberry, who are the other Izzy Stradlin's out there? Guys in famous bands that contributed waaaaaay more to the band's success than they are given credit for?

edit: I stand corrected, apparently Izzy DID indeed co-write Welcome to the Jungle
 
I think Izzy was the only one from the original line-up that Axl didn't fire/start shit with. They were friends since high school or something like that.


As for the topic, I believe John Paul Jones gets criminally underrated when people talk about Zep. Also, Steve Harris, the bassist for Iron Maiden, was basically the band's brain, writing like 95% of their songs.
 
Ol' Dirty.



You could test his skills, but you *****s must be trippin'.
 
Stradlin and JPJ as mentioned...Jon Frusciante, Michael Anthony, Garth Hudson
 
As for the topic, I believe John Paul Jones gets criminally underrated when people talk about Zep. Also, Steve Harris, the bassist for Iron Maiden, was basically the band's brain, writing like 95% of their songs.


As for the topic, I believe John Paul Jones gets criminally underrated when people talk about Zep. Also, Steve Harris, the bassist for Iron Maiden, was basically the band's brain, writing like 95% of their songs.
Was John Paul also the main song writer? Or do you mean he was underrated for other reasons?

And that's interesting about Iron Maiden. Bruce whathisname always gets the credit (as most front men do)
 
Was John Paul also the main song writer? Or do you mean he was underrated for other reasons?

And that's interesting about Iron Maiden. Bruce whathisname always gets the credit (as most front men do)
JPJ just co-writes some of their songs, but I meant he was underrated in the sense that Led Zeppelin's unique sound if often attributed to Bonham or Page, but JPJ plays bass/keyboard/mandolin and all those have a heavy influence on the band's overall "character".

Yeah, Bruce definitely is the face of the band (aside from Eddie of course), but Harris writes most of the music AND lyrics.
 
GOAT is Jon Paul Jones, glad he was mentioned right away.
 
Stradlin and JPJ as mentioned...Jon Frusciante, Michael Anthony, Garth Hudson
Awesome choice. The chili peppers had great success with him, sucked when he left, and then had great success again when he came back.
 
When you're in a band with Geddy Lee and Neil Peart, it can be easy to be overlooked, but Alex Lifeson is a great guitarist

Taylor Hawkins and his non-Foo Fighters career gets overlooked.

Same could be said about John Frusciante

Ray Manzarek was a genius with the Doors, and even in his 70's can still rock the piano and keyboard

Max Weinberg, people will remember him for his time with Conan. But it can be easy to forget he's a member of the E Street Band. It's a great drummer.

MC Ren. When the group you're in boasts the names of Eazy-E, Ice Cube and Dr. Dre, it can be easy to get lost. MC Ren was one of the main rappers of NWA, but has remained close to his roots. Released RENincarnated 4 years ago, which had some great songs

The Rev. Great drummer, died way too young. A7X has not been the same without him
 
I wonder if A Son Unique is ever going to be released. They've cancelled it like 5 Novembers in a row.
No telling. Maybe on some anniversary of his death someday, or something like that. Not sure why they didn't just go ahead and release it.
 
Steve Harris, the bassist for Iron Maiden, was basically the band's brain, writing like 95% of their songs.
I'm not sure if Maiden makes it big without Steve Harris.

Not sure if serious about the Wes Boreland comment. He came back and they still sucked.

John Frusciante as mentioned. I realize Peppers are decent without him, but not as great as they are with him.

My submission is Cliff Burton. I realize he is dead. I realize Metallica has had mega success after him. But yet another case of a band not being as good as they were with him. It's my sincere opinion that if he lived, Load, Reload, and St. Anger never get made. It's my two cents and I own it.
 
Not really a band member, but James Jamerson is one of the most underrated and criminally unknown musicians ever. He's one the most influential bass players (if not the most influential) to ever touch a P-Bass, but hardly anybody in the general public knows who he is. Shit, a lot of bass players don't know who he is either. Here's a partial and incomplete list of the song's that he wrote and recorded the bass lines for:

http://bassland.net/jamersonhits.htm
 
Probably Chad Sexton from 311. And Curt Cobain.
 
I'm not sure if Maiden makes it big without Steve Harris.

Not sure if serious about the Wes Boreland comment. He came back and they still sucked.

John Frusciante as mentioned. I realize Peppers are decent without him, but not as great as they are with him.

My submission is Cliff Burton. I realize he is dead. I realize Metallica has had mega success after him. But yet another case of a band not being as good as they were with him. It's my sincere opinion that if he lived, Load, Reload, and St. Anger never get made. It's my two cents and I own it.
Harris IS Maiden. They're his band and he's the sole ever-present (Dave Murray was fired briefly in 1977). 95% is an exaggeration, as Bruce and Adrian have plenty of credits too.

I remember reading somewhere that Cliff was responsible for Metallica's musical direction. When he died, Lars and Hetfield took over.
 
My submission is Cliff Burton. I realize he is dead. I realize Metallica has had mega success after him. But yet another case of a band not being as good as they were with him. It's my sincere opinion that if he lived, Load, Reload, and St. Anger never get made. It's my two cents and I own it.
Agreed, one hundred percent. Cliff wouldn't have allowed that pussy shit.
 
