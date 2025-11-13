Movies Underrated acting performance - Michael Shannon as Zod

James Gunn will probably have Adrian Brody play him in the future...
 
He did great job, but people simply don't care enough about the character itself to hype up the performance
 
I just discovered this guys name yesterday because he plays in the new Nazi war trials movie Nuremberg, which he was really good in, so I was curious to look up his info

I never seen this Zod movie but I like him in everything I see him in

He looks like Jaws in the James Bond movie, when they get around to remaking that one, he's a shoe in for the role


And yes, the girl had braces at the end, fuck off with your trickery bullshit, Mandela!
 
He was phenomenal. Stamp was more iconic, but this portrayal is tough to beat imo.

Probably paraphrasing a bit here, but my favorite delivery of a line from him in this role was:

"Does Kal-El need to be alive to extract the codex from his cells?"
 
Michael Shannon is just a fantastic actor. Take Shelter is one of my favorite movies
 
Pittie Petey said:
Check out Boardwalk Empire. He plays an ill tempered, religious hypocrite prohibition agent. He absolutely killed it in that.
 
He’s good in everything I’ve ever seen him in.

Has that zag > zig vibe and intensity that can’t be taught plus chameleon quality of being someone else, genre be damned.

Haven’t looked over his filmography but his career is one of weirder, unexpected projects as I’ve experienced it. He’s his own cat.
 
HUGHPHUG said:
Is the kind of actor I will watch a movie for just because he's in it, and there's not many of those left these days

He was great in Groundhog Day
Completely forgot he’s in 8 mile too

zfak2jebiew71.jpg
 
