It’s a shame he only had one movie. They could have built him up like Thanos maybe show him beating the crap out of Batman or something in a previous film
So is Zod...I thought we were talking about Zed. But Zeds dead baby. Zeds dead.
Check out Boardwalk Empire. He plays an ill tempered, religious hypocrite prohibition agent. He absolutely killed it in that.I just discovered this guys name yesterday because he plays in the new Nazi war trials movie Nuremberg, which he was really good in, so I was curious to look up his info
I never seen this Zod movie but I like him in everything I see him in
He looks like Jaws in the James Bond movie, when they get around to remaking that one, he's a shoe in for the role
And yes, the girl had braces at the end, fuck off with your trickery bullshit, Mandela!
James Gunn will probably have Adrian Brody play him in the future...
Is the kind of actor I will watch a movie for just because he's in it, and there's not many of those left these days
He was great in Groundhog Day