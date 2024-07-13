Under utilized actors you really like.

This thread is for Actors who you feel did not get the roles or have the careers you think they could have or should have.

I'll start with Clive Owen. A guy i think was one of the better actors of his class, and had a good number of solid roles early in his career (including being a top candidate for James Bond at times) but never sustained the level, i think he should have and could have.

I like Clive Owen a lot. 100% thought he should have won the Oscar for Closer, but they gave it to Freeman for Shawshank



Would have loved to have seen Owen as Bond as well

Croupier is a gem he starred in that doesn't seem to get mentioned much

 
800px-Clive_Owen_%28Children_of_men%29_cropped.jpg
Excellent post. Clive Owen could have been a great James Bond i think.
 
Terence Howard.

An engaging and top tier actor, imo, whose rumoured miserableness on set made actors and directors never want to work with him again.

He brought Robert Downy Jr into the MCU as Iron Man, by recommending him to the Director, with the plan that they transition his character Rhodey into the lead as Iron Patriot, in the subsequent films. but as per his usual, they made the Director and cast not want to work with him again and he was traded out for Don Cheadle.



I really like Dane Cooks acting, he’s a real mother fucker from Jscksonville

Everyone get high
 
