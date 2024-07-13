Under utilized actors you really like.

Terence Howard.An engaging and top tier actor, imo, whose rumoured miserableness on set made actors and directors never want to work with him again.He brought Robert Downy Jr into the MCU as Iron Man, by recommending him to the Director, with the plan that they transition his character Rhodey into the lead as Iron Patriot, in the subsequent films. but as per his usual, they made the Director and cast not want to work with him again and he was traded out for Don Cheadle.