Undeniable proof Paddy beats Islam

TGArthur

TGArthur

Square up with yo'self motherf*cker
@Steel
Joined
Nov 20, 2005
Messages
28,250
Reaction score
12,276
This seals it for him.

490372563_122152671326543900_4143338429801216629_n.jpg
 
He put it on chandler. In the fifth round chandler nearly finished Charles a few months back. Legit win for paddy. No one's beat chandler like that.
IMG_5439.jpeg
 
josh345 said:
He put it on chandler. In the fifth round chandler nearly finished Charles a few months back. Legit win for paddy. No one's beat chandler like that.
View attachment 1091008
Click to expand...

What a silly comment… that’s like saying Paddy would’ve been a challenge for Khabib because he beat 40 year old six fight losing streak Tony Ferguson lol.


EVERYONE beats Michael Chandler, he’s nearly 40 and has taken insane amounts of punishment in his UFC career. Bro hasn’t won a fight in 3 years and that was a mulligan against Ferg lmao.
 
Arm Barbarian said:
Actually would be a fun match up.

Paddy seems to be getting better and better, and he's a big, strong dude for LW, with solid grappling.
Click to expand...
I agree he looked good and keeps getting better. Let's see him vs an actual top 10 opponent next fight. Paddy vs Money Moicano would be fun.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

P
If Pimblett beats Topuria then Islam, is he the 155 goat?
2
Replies
27
Views
330
omawho402
omawho402
Arthas
Why not Paddy Vs Ilia?
2
Replies
27
Views
1K
Only Here for Attachments
Only Here for Attachments
Chaotic Progressor
Paddy by Sub?
2 3
Replies
42
Views
812
rightfight777
R
Wormwood
Paddy Still Believe He Beats Illia
2 3
Replies
53
Views
2K
Angelassassin53
Angelassassin53
Luffy
Connor vs Paddy the Baddy? Or Connor vs Chandler?
2
Replies
29
Views
895
Feaser
Feaser

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,502
Messages
57,167,281
Members
175,561
Latest member
TheWizard25

Share this page

Back
Top