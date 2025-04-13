Undeniable proof Paddy beats Islam

Was def impressed with him in this fight, he's def getting better.Actually would be a fun match up.
Paddy seems to be getting better and better, and he's a big, strong dude for LW, with solid grappling.
He put it on chandler. In the fifth round chandler nearly finished Charles a few months back. Legit win for paddy. No one's beat chandler like that.
He is but Islam's grappling is on another level.
I agree he looked good and keeps getting better. Let's see him vs an actual top 10 opponent next fight. Paddy vs Money Moicano would be fun.
