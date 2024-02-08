News Undefeated Mongolian flyweight prospect Nyamjargal Tumendemberel signs with the UFC

Nyamjargal is 25 years old with a professional MMA-record of 8-0 (2 KO/TKO, 5 sub.).
Tumendemberel went 2-0 at Road to UFC last year, and he’s the second ever fighter from Mongolia to compete in the UFC.

Nyamjargal Tumendemberel, welcome to the UFC:

 
