I’m pereira , you’re my DCPrime DC probably makes Alex look terrible...
DC seems to muck around with a bunch of fighters. I like him much better after he retired.
So you're admitting that I'd dump you on your head and spend the rest of the fight ground and pounding your fat head?I’m pereira , you’re my DC
Current dc , and current pereira. Dumb head. You feed of Popeyes chicken for a living.So you're admitting that I'd dump you on your head and spend the rest of the fight ground and pounding your fat head?
...math checks out.