Media Uncle Dana Raises UFC 300 Fight Bonuses from $60,000 to $300,000

giphy.gif
 
TKO holdings gonna be mad.

"Dana you know we are supposed to extort the fighters not support the fighters.... That's over a mil in our revenue stupid pink goof. Next time we will release more footage of you beating your wife if your not careful! That's coming out of your snow fund"
 
And from this day on, Charitable Dana is born
 
That’s incredible. Some life changing money especially if a smaller name can somehow get one.
 
Dana raises performance bonuses to life changing money for a lot of these fighters, Sherdoggers get even more angry that every fighter on the card has a chance to get paid handsomely.
 
A)This is probably a one time thing

B)If its not a one time thing its still not something fighters can depend on because bonuses are won by only a few fighters on a card.

In late capitalism whenever something isn't guareenteed people think "scam". People want security not to treated like a person based on performance incentives.
 
ferrisjso said:
A)This is probably a one time thing

B)If its not a one time thing its still not something fighters can depend on because bonuses are won by only a few fighters on a card.
Click to expand...

Bro, this is definitely a one-time thing.

Dana probably pissed off now that he realizes that he now sorta has to do 400k bonuses when UFC 400 rolls around haha.
 
what's funny is Dana literally let the fighters choose the number and people are still upset with Dana lmao
 
xhaydenx said:
Bro, this is definitely a one-time thing.

Dana probably pissed off now that he realizes that he now sorta has to do 400k bonuses when UFC 400 rolls around haha.
Click to expand...

I was giving them the benefit of the doubt. I know they don't deserve it but for the sake of argument even if it was permanent it still isn't good enough.

If societys still up by the time UFC 400 hits in 2032 everyone will have bigger problems tbh.
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
what's funny is Dana literally let the fighters choose the number and people are still upset with Dana lmao
Click to expand...
It's cool and all but it doesn't change fighter pay in the grand scheme of things. We're talking about the guy who lost 3 million in a night playing blackjack.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Legendary
UFC use to pay more for fight of the night bonuses
2
Replies
35
Views
1K
PhotographyRaptor
PhotographyRaptor

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,771
Messages
55,380,826
Members
174,755
Latest member
KXNGRETURN

Share this page

Back
Top