Unbeaten heavyweight Ardi Ndembo in medically induced coma after nasty KO

Yesterday in Team Combat League action, undefeated heavyweight Ardi Ndembo (8-0) was brutally knocked out by Nestor Santana. Ndembo remained on the canvas for over 10 minutes motionless. He was eventually carried out on a stretcher. League sources told me that he is currently in a medically induced coma and the prognosis is not great. Hoping for a miracle here. He moved to the USA from Congo, apparently hoping to follow in the footsteps of Francis Ngannou.I believe it can be found on twitter. i pulled it off of our channel out of respect