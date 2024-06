king hippo said:



let's see how the gaslighters spin this one







https://www.un.org/development/desa/pd/sites/www.un.org.development.desa.pd/files/unpd-egm_200010_un_2001_replacementmigration.pdf













alt right conspiracy theory tinfoil hat nazis anti semitic something something white supremacy blah blah blah it's not happening

I recommend you go back to kindergarten and work your way up to hopefully to atleast a third grade literacy level so you don't have to rely on twitter to tell you what to think.Nonetheless, just because the word "replacement" is slapped on there doesn't mean that it is trying to replace a certain race of people. The population is declining and in order to counteract that they decided to push for more migrants so that economy can be bolstered.Furthermore, Great Replacement Theory is the belief that the country is actively trying to take in immigrants to make white people "minorities" which for some reason is a bad thing to be? Aren't minorities treated the same as everybodyelse?There is no support in the random tweet there that actually proves that there is some governmental aim to do as such. I doubt there would be when the majority of governmental institutions are white, it would be ludicrous for them to be trying to erase their "own people".