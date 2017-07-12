UMBRELLA ACADEMY (Season 3 Trailer; Returns June 22, 2022)

Dragonlordxxxxx
Netflix Developing Live-Action UMBRELLA ACADEMY TV Series
Two years after it was put in development, Netflix has scooped up the Umbrella Academy TV series.
The streaming giant has handed out a 10-episode straight-to-series order for the adaptation of Gerard Way (My Chemical Romance) and Gabriel Ba's beloved graphic novel. The drama will launch on the streaming service in 2018.
Based on the Eisner Award-winning comics, the live-action Umbrella Academy follows the estranged members of a dysfunctional family of superheroes (aka the Umbrella Academy): The Monocle, Spaceboy, The Kraken, The Rumor, The Séance, Number Five, The Horror and The White Violin. Together, they work to solve their father’s mysterious death while coming apart at the seams because of their divergent personalities and abilities. The series was praised for its alternate and twisted take on the superhero genre.
Steve Blackman (Fargo, Netflix's Altered Carbon) serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside Bluegrass Television, Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg from Dark Horse Entertainment. Way will co-exec produce. The pilot script was adapted from the comic book series by Jeremy Slater (The Exorcist).
