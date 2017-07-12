UMBRELLA ACADEMY (4th and Final Season; Premieres Aug. 8th)

Update: December 1, 2017



Tom Hopper Among 5 Cast in Highly Anticipated Series UMBRELLA ACADEMY

Netflix's highly anticipated adaptation of Gerard Way's belovedis rounding out its cast. Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, David Castaneda, Robert Sheehan and Aidan Gallagher have joined the previously cast Ellen Page in the straight-to-series drama based on the Eisner Award-winning comics.follows the estranged members of a dysfunctional family of superheroes (aka the Umbrella Academy): The Monocle, Spaceboy, The Kraken, The Rumor, The Séance, Number Five, The Horror and The White Violin. Together, they work to solve their father’s mysterious death while coming apart at the seams because of their divergent personalities and abilities. The series was praised for its alternate and twisted take on the superhero genre.Tom Hopper () will play Luther, aka Spaceboy, who was groomed by his father from an early age to be the leader of the Umbrella Academy — a responsibility that has always weighed heavily on him. He is resilient, a workaholic and possesses the ability of heightened physical strength. Upstanding to a fault, Luther always tries to do the right thing, even if that means putting others before himself.Emmy Raver-Lampman () is set as Allison, aka The Rumor, who is beautiful, elegant and a formerly world-famous movie star who possesses the power of suggestion — anything she says aloud comes to pass. Her life seems perfect from the outside, but her ability has undermined every relationship she’s ever had. With her career on the decline and her marriage in shambles, she refuses to use her power as she seeks a more authentic life.David Castaneda () is Diego, aka The Kraken, who is a skilled, intense vigilante that has a real problem with authority. He isn't as naturally strong or smart as his siblings, so he’s worked three times as hard for everything. Believing he should have been the leader of his family instead of his brother, he carries a massive chip on his shoulder that makes him hostile to just about everyone.Robert Sheehan () is Klaus, aka The Séance, who is a drug addict and lovable mess and yet, if you ask him, any day now his life is going to turn around. He’s a classic “middle child” — a disarming pleaser who is seemingly everyone’s friend but will rob you blind without thinking twice.Aidan Gallagher (Nickelodeon's recently canceled) is Number Five, aka The Boy, who appears to be a 13-year-old boy but in actuality is a 58-year-old man trapped in the body of a child. He doesn’t suffer fools and is the smartest person in the room. He’s also haunted by the things he’s seen and done and is on the verge of losing his grip on reality.Steve Blackman (Netflix's) will serve as showrunner and executive produce alongside Bluegrass Television and Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg from Dark Horse Entertainment. Produced by Universal Cable Productions,creator Gerard Way (of the rock band My Chemical Romance) will co-exec produce. The pilot script was adapted from the comic book series by Jeremy Slater (. The 10-episode drama is set to launch in 2018.