UMBRELLA ACADEMY (4th and Final Season; Premieres Aug. 8th)

Netflix Developing Live-Action UMBRELLA ACADEMY TV Series

aO9ykt6.jpg


Two years after it was put in development, Netflix has scooped up the Umbrella Academy TV series.

The streaming giant has handed out a 10-episode straight-to-series order for the adaptation of Gerard Way (My Chemical Romance) and Gabriel Ba's beloved graphic novel. The drama will launch on the streaming service in 2018.

Based on the Eisner Award-winning comics, the live-action Umbrella Academy follows the estranged members of a dysfunctional family of superheroes (aka the Umbrella Academy): The Monocle, Spaceboy, The Kraken, The Rumor, The Séance, Number Five, The Horror and The White Violin. Together, they work to solve their father’s mysterious death while coming apart at the seams because of their divergent personalities and abilities. The series was praised for its alternate and twisted take on the superhero genre.

Steve Blackman (Fargo, Netflix's Altered Carbon) serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside Bluegrass Television, Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg from Dark Horse Entertainment. Way will co-exec produce. The pilot script was adapted from the comic book series by Jeremy Slater (The Exorcist).

Netflix Set to Adapt Eisner Award-Winning Comics 'Umbrella Academy' into a Live-Action TV Series
 
@Anung Un Rama Have you heard about this book before? First glance it reminds me of Tim Burton's Miss Peregrine movie. Anyway, premise sounds interesting.
 
Update: November 9, 2017

Ellen Page to Star in Netflix's UMBRELLA ACADEMY Live-Action Series

f7z39yE.jpg


Ellen Page is joining the Umbrella Academy. The X-Men: Days of Future Past and Juno actress has become the first person cast in Netflix's highly anticipated live-action adaptation of Dark Horse Comics' The Umbrella Academy.

Picked up to series in July and based on the Eisner Award-winning comics, Umbrella Academy follows the estranged members of a dysfunctional family of superheroes (aka the Umbrella Academy): The Monocle, Spaceboy, The Kraken, The Rumor, The Séance, Number Five, The Horror and The White Violin. Together, they work to solve their father’s mysterious death while coming apart at the seams because of their divergent personalities and abilities. The series was praised for its alternate and twisted take on the superhero genre.

Page will play Vanya, the black sheep of her dysfunctional family. She is the only one of Reginald Hargreeves' adopted children with no supernatural abilities. A meek and insecure wallflower, Vanya struggles to find her place in the world.

Steve Blackman (Fargo, Netflix's Altered Carbon) will serve as showrunner and executive produce alongside Bluegrass Television, Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg from Dark Horse Entertainment. Produced by Universal Cable Productions, Umbrella Academy creator Gerard Way (of the rock band My Chemical Romance) will co-exec produce. The pilot script was adapted from the comic book series by Jeremy Slater (The Exorcist). The 10-episode drama is set to launch in 2018.

Page's credits include Vice's Gaycation and thefeatures Flatliners, Inception and X-Men: Days of Future Past, where she played Kitty Pryde.

'X-Men: Days of Future Past' Actress Ellen Page to Star in Netflix's 'Umbrella Academy' Live-Action Series
 
sounds interesting enough ill check it out
 
Update: December 1, 2017

Tom Hopper Among 5 Cast in Highly Anticipated Series UMBRELLA ACADEMY

YrHqI0t.jpg


Netflix's highly anticipated adaptation of Gerard Way's beloved Umbrella Academy is rounding out its cast. Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, David Castaneda, Robert Sheehan and Aidan Gallagher have joined the previously cast Ellen Page in the straight-to-series drama based on the Eisner Award-winning comics.

Umbrella Academy follows the estranged members of a dysfunctional family of superheroes (aka the Umbrella Academy): The Monocle, Spaceboy, The Kraken, The Rumor, The Séance, Number Five, The Horror and The White Violin. Together, they work to solve their father’s mysterious death while coming apart at the seams because of their divergent personalities and abilities. The series was praised for its alternate and twisted take on the superhero genre.

Tom Hopper (Black Sails, Game of Thrones) will play Luther, aka Spaceboy, who was groomed by his father from an early age to be the leader of the Umbrella Academy — a responsibility that has always weighed heavily on him. He is resilient, a workaholic and possesses the ability of heightened physical strength. Upstanding to a fault, Luther always tries to do the right thing, even if that means putting others before himself.

Emmy Raver-Lampman (Hamilton) is set as Allison, aka The Rumor, who is beautiful, elegant and a formerly world-famous movie star who possesses the power of suggestion — anything she says aloud comes to pass. Her life seems perfect from the outside, but her ability has undermined every relationship she’s ever had. With her career on the decline and her marriage in shambles, she refuses to use her power as she seeks a more authentic life.

David Castaneda (End Watch) is Diego, aka The Kraken, who is a skilled, intense vigilante that has a real problem with authority. He isn't as naturally strong or smart as his siblings, so he’s worked three times as hard for everything. Believing he should have been the leader of his family instead of his brother, he carries a massive chip on his shoulder that makes him hostile to just about everyone.

Robert Sheehan (Mortal Instruments, Fortitude, Misfits) is Klaus, aka The Séance, who is a drug addict and lovable mess and yet, if you ask him, any day now his life is going to turn around. He’s a classic “middle child” — a disarming pleaser who is seemingly everyone’s friend but will rob you blind without thinking twice.

Aidan Gallagher (Nickelodeon's recently canceled Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn) is Number Five, aka The Boy, who appears to be a 13-year-old boy but in actuality is a 58-year-old man trapped in the body of a child. He doesn’t suffer fools and is the smartest person in the room. He’s also haunted by the things he’s seen and done and is on the verge of losing his grip on reality.

Steve Blackman (Fargo, Netflix's Altered Carbon) will serve as showrunner and executive produce alongside Bluegrass Television and Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg from Dark Horse Entertainment. Produced by Universal Cable Productions, Umbrella Academy creator Gerard Way (of the rock band My Chemical Romance) will co-exec produce. The pilot script was adapted from the comic book series by Jeremy Slater (The Exorcist). The 10-episode drama is set to launch in 2018.

Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, David Castaneda, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher Join 'Umbrella Academy'
 
Looks really interesting to me if Disney does pull the marvel comic shows from Netflix but Netflix Hits out of the park with these other comic book adaptions that aren't well know I think it will be fine
 
Interesting, but Netflix made Altered Carbon?!? Is there a thread for that?
 
Was thinking this was resident evil related
 
So far it sounds interesting and I like the casting. Robert Sheehan was hilarious in Misfits.
 
Holy shit. Misfits dude is back.
 
Update: December 8, 2018

First Teaser Trailer for UMBRELLA ACADEMY; Premieres February 15 on Netflix

 
oh, snap this is going to be on TV? Production looks movie level. Nice, looks pretty awesome
 
I'm definitely interested.
 
Interesting. I read the second series (Dallas) and wouldn't mind checking out the first series and apparently there's a third now?

Anyways, this may be worth a watch for me
 
Looks awesome. Altered Carbon was amazing for a sci-fi tv series, so I'm on board here!
 
I'm really looking forward to this I liked the trailer. Can't wait to watch it as soon as hits midnomid
 
