Media Umars hand was messed up (vid)

his hand's been broke for a few months now. i suppose he didn't let it fully heal and really fucked it up in this fight
 
HHJ said:
The fuck you want him to do, pull it off in between rounds and show it? lol
Well obviously not but that still doesn’t address how that could have happened at anytime, coulda been the last punch he landed.

Don’t remember anybody commenting in the rbr about him throwing tentatively, in fact we had folks saying how he was winning the stand up and doing more damage in the 5th, in short he wasn’t fighting like someone who broke their hand.
 
Kevster said:
Well obviously not but that still doesn’t address how that could have happened at anytime, coulda been the last punch he landed.

Don’t remember anybody commenting in the rbr about him throwing tentatively, in fact we had folks saying how he was winning the stand up and doing more damage in the 5th, in short he wasn’t fighting like someone who broke their hand.
Not all broken bones are created equal.

Randy couture broke his arm blocking one of Gonzaga's kicks. Knew it was broken but you couldnt tell if you were watchin.

It obviously wasnt a severe break if he was able to do that, but whatever happened to Umar, it may have thrown him off mentally, even if trying to hide that something was wrong with it, was already an annoying thing.

Certainly trying to get grips it could have messed with him
 
AL-Tappo McSnappo said:
he thought his hand recovered, but i guess he was wrong.
Is there a source? All I remember is an ‘arm injury’ in the lead up. His English is good enough to discern between arm or hand specifically I’d assume at least, so it doesn’t seem totally clear whether it’s a recurring injury or not. Anybody have some specifics to share?
 
OleBuffalo said:
Is there a source? All I remember is an ‘arm injury’ in the lead up. His English is good enough to discern between arm or hand specifically I’d assume, so it doesn’t seem clear whether it’s a recurring injury or not. Anybody have some specifics to share?
www.essentiallysports.com

“They Did X-Ray and They Said You Broke” – Umar Nurmagomedov Reveals Injury Scare Just Before UFC 311

Umar Nurmagomedov is set to take on Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311 but pointed out how he suffered an injury in the camp.
www.essentiallysports.com

He said, “After I was in Dagestan, I punch my arm. I go to show the doctor, you know, and I show them. They [do] like not [an] MRI [but] [what do you call it] when they check bone? They did X-ray and they said, “You broke [your arm]”. You know after that, after 20 days I go again even when I was broken, I was running. I want to still be in shape, you know. Even that time I try run, try to try to do shadow boxing, you know try to be in shape. And after 20 days I go again, and it’s become much better” He then pointed out how he urged his manager to get the fight in January and recovered in time to appear for the fight.
 
There's breaking hands and breaking hands.
We got 27 bones in there minus 14 for fingers.
Some are bad, some not so much.

Broke my hand once blocking a low kick. Could still punch, hurt 6/10 but with boxing gloves. MMA gloves would've sucked.
Never healed properly, felt it for 10 more years.

But his hand injury looks pretty bad.
 
HHJ said:
HHJ said:
His hand looks pretty bad in that video, just think there would have been visible signs on how he was throwing over the course of 4 rounds.
 
Kevster said:
His hand looks pretty bad in that video, just think there would have been visible signs on how he was throwing over the course of 4 rounds.
I havent gotten to watch the fight again yet so I cant really comment on that.
 
PulsingJones said:
Thank you, yeah this is the ‘arm injury’ I mentioned. Nothing about a hand, but maybe it’s a language thing. Possibly, but better info will hopefully surface
 
