  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Rumored Umar Nurmagomedov vs Mario Bautista

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    34
question is who gets a TS if Umar and Yan both win? Yan is more deserving winning 3 in a row but hard to excited after that 50-45 domination my Merab.
 
This is a great fight. Mario isn't well liked or popular but he's on a long 8 fight winning streak.
 
Great fucking matchup. Mario has been slept on for a long time and just keeps winning fights “he’s not supposed to win”. Umar is the most hyped guy in the division (or at least was pre Merab fight). He is incredibly talented and this matchup has the makings of a technically brilliant battle. With that said I’m hoping it’s 5 rounds and not 3.
 
Travis Alexander said:
Great fucking matchup. Mario has been slept on for a long time and just keeps winning fights “he’s not supposed to win”. Umar is the most hyped guy in the division (or at least was pre Merab fight). He is incredibly talented and this matchup has the makings of a technically brilliant battle. With that said I’m hoping it’s 5 rounds and not 3.
Click to expand...

Gotta be 5 rounds, Umar has to show us he can go deep. I wouldn't have matched Umar up in a number 1 contender fight right after a loss in a title fight though. Would have done him vs Vinicius or something like that, then a Bautista/Yan type.
 
HuskySamoan said:
Gotta be 5 rounds, Umar has to show us he can go deep. I wouldn't have matched Umar up in a number 1 contender fight right after a loss in a title fight though. Would have done him vs Vinicius or something like that, then a Bautista/Yan type.
Click to expand...
Kind of doubt they put Mario in a FN main event or a PPV co-main. It's probably 3 rounds.
 
UFC using Umar as their hitman, not bad. Bautista would stink up the top 5, but Umar should take this easily.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AMAZINGUFC
News Mario Bautista vs. Patchy Mix UFC 316
2
Replies
20
Views
1K
Leonard Haid
Leonard Haid

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,574
Messages
57,609,918
Members
175,768
Latest member
Justin323032

Share this page

Back
Top