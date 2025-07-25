BoxerMaurits
UPDATE:
Official
Last edited:
Sean for the third time obviouslyquestion is who gets a TS if Umar and Yan both win? Yan is more deserving winning 3 in a row but hard to excited after that 50-45 domination my Merab.
Yup. I'm gonna enjoy watching this fight. Fuck Bautista.Isnt Bario Mautista guy who hugged aldo to death? Great fight for Nurbagmedov to get dominant victory infront of my mom
Great fucking matchup. Mario has been slept on for a long time and just keeps winning fights “he’s not supposed to win”. Umar is the most hyped guy in the division (or at least was pre Merab fight). He is incredibly talented and this matchup has the makings of a technically brilliant battle. With that said I’m hoping it’s 5 rounds and not 3.
Kind of doubt they put Mario in a FN main event or a PPV co-main. It's probably 3 rounds.Gotta be 5 rounds, Umar has to show us he can go deep. I wouldn't have matched Umar up in a number 1 contender fight right after a loss in a title fight though. Would have done him vs Vinicius or something like that, then a Bautista/Yan type.
I'm done picking against Bautista, guy fucks up my cards all the time lolgood matchmaking, Umar should win this but mario bautista has surprised me a few times now.
Let them fight up and comers too. We will have LW all over again if they do that... with the same 5 guys fighting eachother all the time.Should be Yan tommorow honestly. No idea why its not