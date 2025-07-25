  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

News Umar Nurmagomedov vs Mario Bautista set to headline UFC Vancouver on October 16

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    84
question is who gets a TS if Umar and Yan both win? Yan is more deserving winning 3 in a row but hard to excited after that 50-45 domination my Merab.
 
Great fucking matchup. Mario has been slept on for a long time and just keeps winning fights “he’s not supposed to win”. Umar is the most hyped guy in the division (or at least was pre Merab fight). He is incredibly talented and this matchup has the makings of a technically brilliant battle. With that said I’m hoping it’s 5 rounds and not 3.
 
Travis Alexander said:
Great fucking matchup. Mario has been slept on for a long time and just keeps winning fights “he’s not supposed to win”. Umar is the most hyped guy in the division (or at least was pre Merab fight). He is incredibly talented and this matchup has the makings of a technically brilliant battle. With that said I’m hoping it’s 5 rounds and not 3.
Click to expand...

Gotta be 5 rounds, Umar has to show us he can go deep. I wouldn't have matched Umar up in a number 1 contender fight right after a loss in a title fight though. Would have done him vs Vinicius or something like that, then a Bautista/Yan type.
 
HuskySamoan said:
Gotta be 5 rounds, Umar has to show us he can go deep. I wouldn't have matched Umar up in a number 1 contender fight right after a loss in a title fight though. Would have done him vs Vinicius or something like that, then a Bautista/Yan type.
Click to expand...
Kind of doubt they put Mario in a FN main event or a PPV co-main. It's probably 3 rounds.
 
Bautista is the shits , don’t care if he wins 100 in a row
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AMAZINGUFC
News Mario Bautista vs. Patchy Mix UFC 316
2
Replies
20
Views
1K
Leonard Haid
Leonard Haid
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC 316: 6.7 10:30pm ET Patrick Mix vs Mario Bautista
Replies
15
Views
264
Krixes
Krixes
sdpdude9
UFC 316 vs. 216 vs. 116 vs. 16
2
Replies
23
Views
861
Harlekin
Harlekin

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,091
Messages
57,644,404
Members
175,788
Latest member
Britvamma

Share this page

Back
Top