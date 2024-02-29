BoxerMaurits
You can only fight people who sign the contract to fight you. Umar hasn't even lost a round to anybody.Bro is fighting a nobody from a feeder organization talking down one of the best guys in the division.
To me there are some similarities to what topuria was saying about Volk. Of course Volk is a big threat but when you don't have to worry about any overwhelming skill or ko threat, it can make things easier. With that said, Merab is still a tough one to crack as he has well rounded skills particularly grappling and cardio. Yes his striking isn't stellar and someone will put him out at some point, but not sure that is Umar personally.As a finishing threat, I agree, but Merab has beaten elite fighters so I dont agree with Umar about him not being a threat. Dont think I've ever seen anyone like Merab, the work rate, the relentlessness, very unique fighter. I think Umar needs to finish Merab because even though Umar might be a better traditional grappler, I dont think his cardio will hold up to Merab's brand of balls-to-the-wall volume grappling.
This is the same talk that followed Islam and Khabib. Hard to fight ranked guys when they avoid youhas umar even faced anyone good?
khabib lost to tibau and got a title by beating al iaquinta
Imo opinion he did lose to Tibau. But the point stands that he was avoided.khabib lost to tibau and got a title by beating al iaquinta
Who is/was lining up to fight these guys when on the up.Umar bravely fought to a decision against both Sidemar Honorio and the great Nate Maness, it's only natural that everyone is terrified of these wrestlers.