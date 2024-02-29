The Siege said: As a finishing threat, I agree, but Merab has beaten elite fighters so I dont agree with Umar about him not being a threat. Dont think I've ever seen anyone like Merab, the work rate, the relentlessness, very unique fighter. I think Umar needs to finish Merab because even though Umar might be a better traditional grappler, I dont think his cardio will hold up to Merab's brand of balls-to-the-wall volume grappling. Click to expand...

To me there are some similarities to what topuria was saying about Volk. Of course Volk is a big threat but when you don't have to worry about any overwhelming skill or ko threat, it can make things easier. With that said, Merab is still a tough one to crack as he has well rounded skills particularly grappling and cardio. Yes his striking isn't stellar and someone will put him out at some point, but not sure that is Umar personally.