Media Umar Nurmagomedov on fighting Merab Dvalishvili: “I see no threat in him”

Meh, "threat" as in finishing Umar or doing significant damage, he's probably right, but that doesn't mean Merab can't stay busier and avoid damage himself to win a decision.
 
agreed
merab is a clown and umar wins decisively
/thread
 
Umar crushes Merab, they should just give Umar the belt now so everyone can stop avoiding him.
 
Merab has been acting very cocky fighting this washed up dudes, I can't wait until Umar the future champ put his hands on him and put him on his place.
 
As a finishing threat, I agree, but Merab has beaten elite fighters so I dont agree with Umar about him not being a threat. Dont think I've ever seen anyone like Merab, the work rate, the relentlessness, very unique fighter. I think Umar needs to finish Merab because even though Umar might be a better traditional grappler, I dont think his cardio will hold up to Merab's brand of balls-to-the-wall volume grappling.
 
The Siege said:
As a finishing threat, I agree, but Merab has beaten elite fighters so I dont agree with Umar about him not being a threat. Dont think I've ever seen anyone like Merab, the work rate, the relentlessness, very unique fighter. I think Umar needs to finish Merab because even though Umar might be a better traditional grappler, I dont think his cardio will hold up to Merab's brand of balls-to-the-wall volume grappling.
Click to expand...
To me there are some similarities to what topuria was saying about Volk. Of course Volk is a big threat but when you don't have to worry about any overwhelming skill or ko threat, it can make things easier. With that said, Merab is still a tough one to crack as he has well rounded skills particularly grappling and cardio. Yes his striking isn't stellar and someone will put him out at some point, but not sure that is Umar personally.
 
Not necessarily a big fan of Umar, but I can already see him proving his words true in the near future.

Hopefully these two fight soon, but I suspect it could very well be over the title.
 
The Umar nut-hugging is preposterous. Ducked Sandhagen & couldn't even finish Nate Maness. But yeah he beats the best BW in the world.

It's crazy how quick some are to proclaim someone without a top 30 win as the best. Last-name privilege like a motherfucker.
 
Remember how much Cejudo's superior wrestling counted?
 
mister piscadinha said:
khabib lost to tibau and got a title by beating al iaquinta
Click to expand...

Umar bravely fought to a decision against both Sidemar Honorio and the great Nate Maness, it's only natural that everyone is terrified of these wrestlers.
 
mister piscadinha said:
khabib lost to tibau and got a title by beating al iaquinta
Click to expand...
Imo opinion he did lose to Tibau. But the point stands that he was avoided.

He beat Dos Anjos and Johnson, both good wins at the time. So he didn't just beat Al, you know there's more to that story.
 
Siver! said:
Umar bravely fought to a decision against both Sidemar Honorio and the great Nate Maness, it's only natural that everyone is terrified of these wrestlers.
Click to expand...
Who is/was lining up to fight these guys when on the up.
 
