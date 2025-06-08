Umar Nurmagomedov is the only answer to Merab

methrogenn
People need to stop pretending that Umar/Merab was a dominant win for Merab, it was a razor close fight which was decided in the last round.
If Umar actually broke his hand in the first round it makes his performance even more impressive.
I just don't see Cory or Yan giving Merab any trouble.
Its unfortunate how inactive Umar is because the rematch with Merab is one of my most anticipated fights.
Congratulations to Merab who is undoubtedly the bantamweight goat but no one can convince me that he's not on the special sauce.
