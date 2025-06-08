Umar Nurmagomedov is the only answer to Merab

People need to stop pretending that Umar/Merab was a dominant win for Merab, it was a razor close fight which was decided in the last round.

If Umar actually broke his hand in the first round it makes his performance even more impressive.

I just don't see Cory or Yan giving Merab any trouble.

Its unfortunate how inactive Umar is because the rematch with Merab is one of my most anticipated fights.

Congratulations to Merab who is undoubtedly the bantamweight goat but no one can convince me that he's not on the special sauce.
 
People need to stop pretending that Umar/Merab was a dominant win for Merab, it was a razor close fight which was decided in the last round.

If Umar actually broke his hand in the first round it makes his performance even more impressive.

I just don't see Cory or Yan giving Merab any trouble.

Its unfortunate how inactive Umar is because the rematch with Merab is one of my most anticipated fights.

Congratulations to Merab who is undoubtedly the bantamweight goat but no one can convince me that he's not on the special sauce.
EPO?
 
Yeah. Umar is 1b to Merab's 1a. Give Sean to Umar on the same card as Sandhagen/Merab. If Sean miraculously win, give him Mario first. He shouldn't have a title fight right away.
 
People need to stop pretending that Umar/Merab was a dominant win for Merab, it was a razor close fight which was decided in the last round.

If Umar actually broke his hand in the first round it makes his performance even more impressive.

I just don't see Cory or Yan giving Merab any trouble.

Its unfortunate how inactive Umar is because the rematch with Merab is one of my most anticipated fights.

Congratulations to Merab who is undoubtedly the bantamweight goat but no one can convince me that he's not on the special sauce.
Merab strikes me more as the type who works obsessively hard from a fear of failure as he came from nothing, as opposed to simply juicing.
 
did anything ever come of umar's claimed hand injury? i could see a rematch happening if that indeed happened early on in the fight
 
Umar was fading badly starting in the 4th. I don't see a rematch going any different -- close until the championship rounds and then Merab mauls him again.
 
Dude, Merab beat him with a gashed shin and an injured back. Let it go. Umar can go fight Bautista or something.
 
Honestly, I doubt it. Merab's striking looked better than ever, and that was the only area Umar really had success.

I think the only thing that beats Merab is father time, or unlucky injuries.
 
Right now yes. Prime TJ, Dom, Garbrandt all beat him
 
No special sauce...

Just Georgian Immigrant mentality...

While O'malley was getting tattoos, Merab was working out..

And LOL at special sauce comment when discussing the Russia team vs anyone...

Cough cough ..Islam cough...
 
Umar got broken down. There was nothing in that fight that suggested Umar would do better in a rematch. Hes never gonna have better stamina than Merab, he clearly isnt outwrestling Merab and he doesn't have true KO power.

Merab is close to unbeatable in that weight class right now. His cardio is just ridiculous
 
