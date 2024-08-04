Media Umar Nurmagomedov: "I'll Smash Both Merab & O'Malley, I'm Not Scared Of NO ONE"

I would say this is a factual statement… skill wise he’s better than both Merab and O’Malley.

His performance against Sandhagen was impressive, Umar made adjustments and got better every round.
 
I don't know about that, Omalley is the best striker that BW has ever seen besides Petr Yan.
 
He may be correct, remember that Napoleon was also a manlet.​
 
016c951d-8267-435a-9e3c-5a93be588068_text.gif
 
I like this N'dov. Very well rounded and high level skill-set.
 
The nurmagemodovs are allowed to get away with everything, the ref never once called the illegal punches to the back of the head by umar
 
One of my most anticipated matchups no matter who wins between Merab/Sean

Would you FAVOR anyone against him?

Umar looked impotent against Sandhagen.
Couldn't finish on the ground, couldn't tickle him with strikes.

Meanwhile, Umar fights with his chin straight up, and is back standing straight-up.
He is right to be flatlined by a really good striker.

I think O'Malley KO's him, and I think Merab overpowers him in grappling.
 
Smash lol, that's really cute.

More like jab jab, low kick, miss a bunch of punches, TD attempt, hold, hold, control.......and repeat.

This guy aint smashing anyone aside winning a boring decision.
 
The nurmagemodovs are allowed to get away with everything, the ref never once called the illegal punches to the back of the head by umar
Conor got away with double digit fouls on Khabib so they are making it up for him through his cuz
 
