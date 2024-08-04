I don't know about that, Omalley is the best striker that BW has ever seen besides Petr Yan.I would say this is a factual statement… skill wise he’s better than both Merab and O’Malley.
His performance against Sandhagen was impressive, Umar made adjustments and got better every round.
I don't know about that, Omalley is the best striker that BW has ever seen besides Petr Yan.
One of my most anticipated matchups no matter who wins between Merab/Sean
Would you FAVOR anyone against him?
Conor got away with double digit fouls on Khabib so they are making it up for him through his cuzThe nurmagemodovs are allowed to get away with everything, the ref never once called the illegal punches to the back of the head by umar
Umar couldn’t choke out Sandhagen, Omalley has shown to be able to stomach Aljo’s takedowns for atleast nowUmar takes him down with ease.