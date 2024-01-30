LoveMyMMA
But who is it gonna be?
Worth noting they still don’t have a main event for this fight card despite it being a month away…
Most likely, no top 135er is crazy enough to take that fight other than himSandhagen rebooked?
Biggest fight in that division is Umar vs O’Malley.He'll beat whoever it is. The only interesting match for Umar is actually Merab.
O'Malley is fucked unless his TDD has improved sinceBiggest fight in that division is Umar vs O’Malley.
It'd be funny if Martinez won and became some legendary Nurmagomedov slayer. That would be both Said and Umar.Won't be Sandhagen last I heard he was going to be out until May. Reckon it'll be #12 ranked Jonathan Martinez, everyone above him is booked or injured.
Usman seems the best of the next generation of Dagis IMO.
Will be interesting to see how he does in the next few years.