I think Yadong is a good fight for Umar. Athletic enough to likely stuff takedowns, lots of 5 round experience, great durability, heavy handed and quick. Dagestanis struggle with athleticism and being pressured standing. People don't realize but Saidyokub Kakhramonov took a round off Umar arguably, stopped takedowns, even dropped Umar with a punch. Despite Said being less experienced and visibly smaller he did super well, but he had the grappling, physicality and willingness to go at him and throw. Still lost, and I think Umar can very likely become champ but Khabib and Islam are for sure overrated by many and lacked a certain quality of opponent to challenge them but it's not that they don't exist. Umar rides off that same hype of course, but 135lbs is pretty talented. Merab could for sure be difficult for him too, if Cejudo was younger I'd wager him as well. Maybe a few others.