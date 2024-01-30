News Umar Nurmagomedov has an opponent for March 2nd

Won't be Sandhagen last I heard he was going to be out until May. Reckon it'll be #12 ranked Jonathan Martinez, everyone above him is booked or injured.
 
He'll beat whoever it is. The only interesting match for Umar is actually Merab.
 
Hope it's Jonathan Martinez. He deserves a big fight & has actually put in work instead riding the privileged aura of his last name.
 
I hope Sandhagen didn’t agree to that again it does nothing for him.
 
It'd be funny if Martinez won and became some legendary Nurmagomedov slayer. That would be both Said and Umar.
 
Umar vs Dominick Cruz would be a fun old vs new fight.
 
He'll beat whoever it is. The only interesting match for Umar is actually Merab.
I think Yadong is a good fight for Umar. Athletic enough to likely stuff takedowns, lots of 5 round experience, great durability, heavy handed and quick. Dagestanis struggle with athleticism and being pressured standing. People don't realize but Saidyokub Kakhramonov took a round off Umar arguably, stopped takedowns, even dropped Umar with a punch. Despite Said being less experienced and visibly smaller he did super well, but he had the grappling, physicality and willingness to go at him and throw. Still lost, and I think Umar can very likely become champ but Khabib and Islam are for sure overrated by many and lacked a certain quality of opponent to challenge them but it's not that they don't exist. Umar rides off that same hype of course, but 135lbs is pretty talented. Merab could for sure be difficult for him too, if Cejudo was younger I'd wager him as well. Maybe a few others.
 
Usman seems the best of the next generation of Dagis IMO.

Will be interesting to see how he does in the next few years.
 
duke_droese said:
Umar Nurmagomedov
Usman Nurmagomedov
Amru Magomedov
Renat Khavalov
Islam Omarov
Timur Khizriev
Khasan Magomedsharipov
Ramazan Gitinov

Some of the best Dagestanis of the next generation for sure.
 
