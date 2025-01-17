  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Media Umar: I'm more man and "more Georgian" than Merab

Merab reading this:
tense-table-smash.gif
 
The moment Merab started hanging out and rubbing elbows with corny Aljo, you knew he turned in his Georgian card.
 
svmr_db said:
It doesn't translate well but what he's trying to say is he holds more traditional caucasian values than mehrab does

lots of northern caucauses muslims say this as insults but armenians and georgians arent the same as north caucasian muslims and our cultures are not the same regardless of whatever russia is teaching them

mehrab didnt save himself until he was 30 to marry his cousin
 
ArmenianAssasin said:
It doesn't translate well but what he's trying to say is he holds more traditional caucasian values than mehrab does

lots of northern caucauses muslims say this as insults but armenians and georgians arent the same as north caucasian muslims and our cultures are not the same regardless of whatever russia is teaching them

mehrab didnt save himself until he was 30 to marry his cousin
He holds traditional arab values
 
ArmenianAssasin said:
It doesn't translate well but what he's trying to say is he holds more traditional caucasian values than mehrab does

lots of northern caucauses muslims say this as insults but armenians and georgians arent the same as north caucasian muslims and our cultures are not the same regardless of whatever russia is teaching them

mehrab didnt save himself until he was 30 to marry his cousin
You going to be at 311?
 
I agree!
If you let your wife go outside you are practically a pimp!
But I disagree on some other points.
 
