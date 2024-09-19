Media Umar humbles Kamaru Usman claiming he's still "the boss" at 170

AldoStillGoat said:
This guy talks too much
He's coming for your guy, stop ducking him...
Rataria said:
That was so brutally unneccesary, he couldve just rolled with it, let Kamaru talk his shit, but he just had to call him on it
It's only because Belal is of the same faith. Otherwise he'd have never corrected anyone. If Colby was champ RN Umar wouldn't have said a word.
 
Dagestani's always keep it 💯

Kamaru still has a shot, but Belal is the boss at welterweight.
 
MarleyLynx said:
It's only because Belal is of the same faith. Otherwise he'd have never corrected anyone. If Colby was champ RN Umar wouldn't have said a word.
I thought Usman was Muslim? No? His older brothers name is 'Muslim'
 
Rataria said:
That was so brutally unneccesary, he couldve just rolled with it, let Kamaru talk his shit, but he just had to call him on it
Imagine having friends like that it would be brutal!
What is the guy supposed to say?
 
Rataria said:
I thought Usman was Muslim? No? His older brothers name is 'Muslim'
He seems to be flip floppy on it. Just looked into it. He was muslim, then christian, then muslim etc.

He comes from a mixed background. Father was muslim, mother was christian.
 
MarleyLynx said:
It's only because Belal is of the same faith. Otherwise he'd have never corrected anyone. If Colby was champ RN Umar wouldn't have said a word.
whatever the reasoning , it doesn't make it any less true
 
