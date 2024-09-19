Truth is always necessaryThat was so brutally unneccesary, he couldve just rolled with it, let Kamaru talk his shit, but he just had to call him on it
Highly doubtful. Usman hasn't won a WW fight since 2021. Colby has a more recent WW win than Usman. It's nearly 2025 my guy, time to join the rest of us in the present reality.The truth is Usman would spank Belal today.
This guy talks too much
It's only because Belal is of the same faith. Otherwise he'd have never corrected anyone. If Colby was champ RN Umar wouldn't have said a word.That was so brutally unneccesary, he couldve just rolled with it, let Kamaru talk his shit, but he just had to call him on it
I thought Usman was Muslim? No? His older brothers name is 'Muslim'It's only because Belal is of the same faith. Otherwise he'd have never corrected anyone. If Colby was champ RN Umar wouldn't have said a word.
Imagine having friends like that it would be brutal!That was so brutally unneccesary, he couldve just rolled with it, let Kamaru talk his shit, but he just had to call him on it
He seems to be flip floppy on it. Just looked into it. He was muslim, then christian, then muslim etc.I thought Usman was Muslim? No? His older brothers name is 'Muslim'
whatever the reasoning , it doesn't make it any less trueIt's only because Belal is of the same faith. Otherwise he'd have never corrected anyone. If Colby was champ RN Umar wouldn't have said a word.
That’s what I like about the Dagestanis. There’s no fake sugar coating.Umar doesn't sugar coat lol, he'll tell it straight.