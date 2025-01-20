  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Media Umar first statement: I think i won the fight

He didn’t win. He did well in the first 2 rounds then he began to fade. Khabib’s technical coaching was pretty bad. Why ask Umar to wrestle when he was starting to get tired?
 
Is that a picture from after the fight ? It looks like he did not fight yesterday, excluding the hand injury. <36>
 
Give him Petr Yan or O'Malley, he will have to earn another tittle shot and work on his cardio on 5 rounds fights then he will be ready for another crack at Merab
 
its coming across as cringe now
"i broke my hand"
"i thought i won"

dude just take the L and work on a better gameplan. stop wasting energy with high kicks and TDs. Try to just keep it on the feet and work on TD defense instead of offense
 
I think Khabib's logic was wrestle, get the takedown establish position and sort of rest on top.

Far easier said than done against Merab, he's a very scrambly mofo.
 
Umar/Yan is one of the best fights to make right now.
 
He won the first 2 rounds, then was winning the first half of round 5, but Merab clearly stole round 5.
 
