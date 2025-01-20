I think Khabib's logic was wrestle, get the takedown establish position and sort of rest on top.He didn’t win. He did well in the first 2 rounds then he began to fade. Khabib’s technical coaching was pretty bad. Why ask Umar to wrestle when he was starting to get tired?
Umar/Yan is one of the best fights to make right now.Give him Petr Yan or O'Malley, he will have to earn another tittle shot and work on his cardio on 5 rounds fights then he will be ready for another crack at Merab
Jamahal Hill esque in his ability to take a loss.Wow he's so humble
Apparently the translation was completely wrong from what I've read, khabib said stay on the feet and don't initiate the wrestling but when you're in the wrestling exchanges give everything you have to not lose them. UFC broadcast translators are complete ass lol.
Because he wanted to have Umar get on top and drain Merab's tank. His various is that good because he can always dictate the pace. It's a good plan but I think he overestimated Umars ability to keep Merab down.