Media Umar first statement: I don't think I lost

Give him Petr Yan or O'Malley, he will have to earn another tittle shot and work on his cardio on 5 rounds fights then he will be ready for another crack at Merab
 
its coming across as cringe now
"i broke my hand"
"i thought i won"

dude just take the L and work on a better gameplan. stop wasting energy with high kicks and TDs. Try to just keep it on the feet and work on TD defense instead of offense
 
NoSmilez said:
He didn’t win. He did well in the first 2 rounds then he began to fade. Khabib’s technical coaching was pretty bad. Why ask Umar to wrestle when he was starting to get tired?
Click to expand...
I think Khabib's logic was wrestle, get the takedown establish position and sort of rest on top.

Far easier said than done against Merab, he's a very scrambly mofo.
 
Thats not what he said. Yall need to get help. "I will be champion. I have not lost this battle ". He's not done just because of one loss.
 
This is good. He study book of Strickland. Inshallah, rematch imminent.
 
NoSmilez said:
He didn’t win. He did well in the first 2 rounds then he began to fade. Khabib’s technical coaching was pretty bad. Why ask Umar to wrestle when he was starting to get tired?
Click to expand...
Apparently the translation was completely wrong from what I’ve read, khabib said stay on the feet and don’t initiate the wrestling but when you’re in the wrestling exchanges give everything you have to not lose them. UFC broadcast translators are complete ass lol.
 
NoSmilez said:
He didn’t win. He did well in the first 2 rounds then he began to fade. Khabib’s technical coaching was pretty bad. Why ask Umar to wrestle when he was starting to get tired?
Click to expand...
Because he wanted to have Umar get on top and drain Merab's tank. His various is that good because he can always dictate the pace. It's a good plan but I think he overestimated Umars ability to keep Merab down.

I'd imagine they are gonna be slaying his ass on the mats non stop for a long time. Gotta be able to grapple on par with his cousins
 
