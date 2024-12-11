Umar ain't beating Merab he can't even defend a takedown from a collage wrestler

It’s well known that the Dagestanis help collegiate wrestlers from Gilroy, USC, etc. and vice versa. You’re watching Khamzat sparring too much and think that these guys need to go 100% and win every minute. Everyone benefits here.
I don't care about the video but im picking Merab.
As promising as Umar is, I think it's a case of too much too soon. I really do believe getting fast tracked here will work against him. Experience is real and Merab has spent alot of time in the octagon.
Like when Mayweather took out Canelo before Canelo truly entered his prime.