  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Umalatov vs Kuramagomedov vs Musaev

tehMoose

tehMoose

The slayer of ufc shills
@Silver
Joined
Apr 9, 2017
Messages
13,276
Reaction score
9,489
Magomed Umalatov 17-0
Ramazan Kuramagomedov 13-0
Shamil Musaev 17-0

I see all of them got notable wins recently, I took a break from MMA and didn't watch fights recently. How would you rank them from best to worst?
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
PBP PFL 6: 2024 Regular Season Loughnane vs. Gonzales Friday 06.28.2024 at 06:00 PM ET ***Sherdog Discussion*** (ESPN/ESPN+)
16 17 18
Replies
346
Views
9K
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,052
Messages
56,558,334
Members
175,282
Latest member
GoldenGod

Share this page

Back
Top