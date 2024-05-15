TCE
Conjoined twins in Indonesia were born fused together like a 'spider,' in a one in 2million phenomenon.
The twin boys were born in 2018 with three legs, four arms, and one penis. They also share one bladder, rectum, and intestine.
Just a handful of so-called Ischiopagus Tripus conjoined twins have.
After defying the odds and surviving gestation and child birth, the toddlers were unable to sit up and forced to lie flat for the first three years of their life.
A team of surgeons performed a painstaking operation to amputate their third leg and stabilize their hip and pelvic bone so they could sit upright and give them some semblance of normalcy.
Their condition has led to them being conjoined like a spider, a term coined by famous conjoined twins Ganga and Jamuna Mondal of India.
Conjoined twins account for one in 50,000 to 200,000 live births and occur when a single fertilized egg splits and develops into two individuals.
About eight to 12 days after being conceived, the layers that split to form identical twins develop into specific organs and structures, according to the Mayo Clinic.
It is believed that the process ends prematurely, resulting in conjoined twins.
However, another theory suggests that two separate embryos fuse together early in development.
More: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/...egs-penis.html?ico=authors_pagination_desktop
