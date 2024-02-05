Ultimate Weightcutting Championship - LW Drew Dober weighed 180lbs in cage against Moicano

Mohawk Banditó said: PED's are banned because of the unfair advantage and because of the danger to the user.



Extreme weight cutting continuing the way it does is getting past those level of advantage and danger, is it hasn't already Click to expand...

Yes and no. the long term impact of weight cutting is not quite known, but since it is only maybe 30 times in your life as a professional fighter, we don't really know how bad the impact of that is long term. Plus, cutting 10-15 lbs as an ammy/wrestler/BJJ/MT guy vs cutting 25-35 lbs for each professional fight may vastly change side effects.The "yes and no" is those who know how to do it what we perceive as safely with weeks of diet/nutrition preparation and fluid/electrolyte manipulation before the Epsom salt baths and saunas seem to not mind it and are extremely efficient at it. The dorks who cut 40 lbs "incorrectly" or are cutting way too much and end up near death (Khabib, for example) are outliers for the most part. Thisdifferent from body building because fighters are not sub-10% fat doing this, or at least not often. Certainly nowhere near 5% and certainly not on grams of gear that also induce hypertension and hypertrophy of the heart. Wrestlers also have to weigh in same day, which is vastly different. My point is studying this particular group of athletes is different than studying other, seemingly related weight cutters.This silliness about Dober being 180 vs 155 is nonsense. 180 to 155 is an easy cut. Sodium, glycogen and water being the main factors, we're talking about non-tissue weight. Including whatever he had for breakfast lunch and dinner for 36-48 hours after weigh ins. We're also crying because he was 180 whereas his opponent was probably 177.