Ultimate Weightcutting Championship - LW Drew Dober weighed 180lbs in cage against Moicano

Pretty sure one fixed all this years ago...
Here’s How ONE Championship Abolished Weight Cutting

ONE Championship Vice President Rich Franklin explains how weight cutting has been abolished in Asian MMA and why the fighters are healthier and perform better.
Guess no one really cared... derpa derpa weight-bully derpa derpa
 
Not fool proof. They can beat the hydration testing.

 
A truly pathetic aspect of the sport...and utterly shameful that more isn't being done to do away with such extreme cuts.
 
ExitLUPin said:


Make weight of 155lbs for a fight

Be 180lbs during the right

.... profit?

Batshit insanity the level of weightcutting in MMA now by far biggest "evolution" weve seen in the sport
This is especually funny because Moicano is huge for the division too.
 
180lb with insane durability and good cardio?
Feels like these massive weight cuts usually effect those things drastically.
 
It's an improvement from what he used to cut back in 2017.

(2017) Drew Dober: 183 lbs
Compilation of Fighters' Cage Weight (Redux)

I had to create a new thread because the original thread's first post hit the 10,000 character limit; I asked for the original thread to be locked, in case you were wondering. If you want to contribute, include your source for a fighters' cage weight and I'll update the thread accordingly...
PED's are banned because of the unfair advantage and because of the danger to the user.

Extreme weight cutting continuing the way it does is getting past those level of advantage and danger, is it hasn't already
 
great post / POV
 
Yes and no. the long term impact of weight cutting is not quite known, but since it is only maybe 30 times in your life as a professional fighter, we don't really know how bad the impact of that is long term. Plus, cutting 10-15 lbs as an ammy/wrestler/BJJ/MT guy vs cutting 25-35 lbs for each professional fight may vastly change side effects.

The "yes and no" is those who know how to do it what we perceive as safely with weeks of diet/nutrition preparation and fluid/electrolyte manipulation before the Epsom salt baths and saunas seem to not mind it and are extremely efficient at it. The dorks who cut 40 lbs "incorrectly" or are cutting way too much and end up near death (Khabib, for example) are outliers for the most part. This is different from body building because fighters are not sub-10% fat doing this, or at least not often. Certainly nowhere near 5% and certainly not on grams of gear that also induce hypertension and hypertrophy of the heart. Wrestlers also have to weigh in same day, which is vastly different. My point is studying this particular group of athletes is different than studying other, seemingly related weight cutters.

This silliness about Dober being 180 vs 155 is nonsense. 180 to 155 is an easy cut. Sodium, glycogen and water being the main factors, we're talking about non-tissue weight. Including whatever he had for breakfast lunch and dinner for 36-48 hours after weigh ins. We're also crying because he was 180 whereas his opponent was probably 177.
 
