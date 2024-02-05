Ultimate Weightcutting Championship - LW Drew Dober weighed 180lbs in cage against Moicano

Pretty sure one fixed all this years ago...
Here’s How ONE Championship Abolished Weight CuttingONE Championship Vice President Rich Franklin explains how weight cutting has been abolished in Asian MMA and why the fighters are healthier and perform better.www.mmamania.com
Guess no one really cared... derpa derpa weight-bully derpa derpa
Make weight of 155lbs for a fight
Be 180lbs during the right
.... profit?
Batshit insanity the level of weightcutting in MMA now by far biggest "evolution" weve seen in the sport
Batshit insanity the level of weightcutting in MMA now by far biggest "evolution" weve seen in the sport
great post / POVPED's are banned because of the unfair advantage and because of the danger to the user.
Extreme weight cutting continuing the way it does is getting past those level of advantage and danger, is it hasn't already
Yes and no. the long term impact of weight cutting is not quite known, but since it is only maybe 30 times in your life as a professional fighter, we don't really know how bad the impact of that is long term. Plus, cutting 10-15 lbs as an ammy/wrestler/BJJ/MT guy vs cutting 25-35 lbs for each professional fight may vastly change side effects.PED's are banned because of the unfair advantage and because of the danger to the user.
Extreme weight cutting continuing the way it does is getting past those level of advantage and danger, is it hasn't already