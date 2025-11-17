Ultimate holding onto a guy while you’re on top championship

FilipEmoFights

FilipEmoFights

Darthpublican
@purple
Joined
Jan 6, 2022
Messages
1,948
Reaction score
2,154
I mean….i guess that was “kind of” a fight

When we compare Islams streak to Anderson’s the word “Artist” in MMA comes to mind. Anderson was a true artist, while Islam games the system with his style and does what he has to do in order to win.
 
I’m hating but I actually do thing Islam vs MVP could be a good stylistic matchup. Would definitely be something different for Islam.

We’re looking for actual challenges for these dudes as we all want to see them challenged and the fact that they barely do pisses us off. Islam showing some vulnerability and having a loss actually makes me like him more than I ever liked Khabib. In fact Khabib was more vocal and only got big because of Conor’s rub…who was a featherweight
 
FilipEmoFights said:
I’m hating but I actually do thing Islam vs MVP could be a good stylistic matchup. Would definitely be something different for Islam.

We’re looking for actual challenges for these dudes as we all want to see them challenged and the fact that they barely do pisses us off. Islam showing some vulnerability and having a loss actually makes me like him more than I ever liked Khabib. In fact Khabib was more vocal and only got big because of Conor’s rub…who was a featherweight
Click to expand...

wow
That would be a great fight too, ww is too deep.
 
FilipEmoFights said:
I mean….i guess that was “kind of” a fight

When we compare Islams streak to Anderson’s the word “Artist” in MMA comes to mind. Anderson was a true artist, while Islam games the system with his style and does what he has to do in order to win.
Click to expand...
Gsp did it after his loss to Serra but your ok with that.
 
Anderson Silva had some dreadful, boring title fights against B-tier guys. The fight with Maia was wildly considered an embarrassment. That was the fight Dana litterally threw Ed Soares the belt in the 4th round and walked out.
 
Tito Tapped said:
Anderson Silva had some dreadful, boring title fights against B-tier guys. The fight with Maia was wildly considered an embarrassment. That was the fight Dana litterally threw Ed Soares the belt in the 4th round and walked out.
Click to expand...

Don’t forget the Patrick cote fight and the Thales leites five round snoozer
 
Shit was boring but JDM was a paper champ, dude had a close fight with Holland ffs.
 
Was wild going from a big UFC PPV yesterday to watching the replay of the ONE card today.

Just a completely different energy. UFC is 75% people just fighting safe and boring, and I don't just mean Islam. There were a heap of lackluster fights on UFC's card.

Meanwhile, ONE was pretty much amazing from top to bottom, apart from the one grappling match they did.
 
FilipEmoFights said:
I mean….i guess that was “kind of” a fight

When we compare Islams streak to Anderson’s the word “Artist” in MMA comes to mind. Anderson was a true artist, while Islam games the system with his style and does what he has to do in order to win.
Click to expand...
This has always been the case. There was just a few yrs where it wasnt like this
 
xhaydenx said:
Was wild going from a big UFC PPV yesterday to watching the replay of the ONE card today.

Just a completely different energy. UFC is 75% people just fighting safe and boring, and I don't just mean Islam. There were a heap of lackluster fights on UFC's card.

Meanwhile, ONE was pretty much amazing from top to bottom, apart from the one grappling match they did.
Click to expand...
The ufc card was very entertaining until the co main and main borefests to be fair but I can see why those two fights put a downer on everything else
 
bean88 said:
The ufc card was very entertaining until the co main and main borefests to be fair but I can see why those two fights put a downer on everything else
Click to expand...

There were some earlier fights that sucked too. Camilo/Slava was just regional level. Mconico/Bai were crap and just wanted to cuddle too much against the cage. Sabatini just LNPing. Kopylov being too afraid to fight again. Bo landed his great headkick, but it wasn't worth sitting through 2.5 rounds of him being too afraid to commit to more than 1 strike at a time. Leon/Prates had the nice KO, but up until that it was just Leon scared to strike and wanting to cuddle. And the two main fights were snoozers.

They've had way better fight nights than 322. The average DWCS card was more fun.
 
xhaydenx said:
There were some earlier fights that sucked too. Camilo/Slava was just regional level. Mconico/Bai were crap and just wanted to cuddle too much against the cage. Sabatini just LNPing. Kopylov being too afraid to fight again. Bo landed his great headkick, but it wasn't worth sitting through 2.5 rounds of him being too afraid to commit to more than 1 strike at a time. Leon/Prates had the nice KO, but up until that it was just Leon scared to strike and wanting to cuddle. And the two main fights were snoozers.

They've had way better fight nights than 322. The average DWCS card was more fun.
Click to expand...

Interesting take on some of the fights that had finishes. Agree Kopylov was timid but at least Robocop was trying to end him the whole fight

The two main fights were dog shit though for sure
 
bean88 said:
Interesting take on some of the fights that had finishes. Agree Kopylov was timid but at least Robocop was trying to end him the whole fight

The two main fights were dog shit though for sure
Click to expand...

I mean I love finishes, but it's way better when it's fun up until that point. Those fights just weren't really.

And Robo was a bit of a let down. He got after Kopy a couple times but most of it was just him looking for single shots only because he was too afraid to gas out. He sorta gassed out towards the end anyway lol.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,979
Messages
58,474,190
Members
176,047
Latest member
derpmaster3000

Share this page

Back
Top