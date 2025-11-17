Ultimate holding onto a guy while you’re on top championship

FilipEmoFights
Darthpublican
@purple
- Joined
- Jan 6, 2022
- Messages
- 1,948
- Reaction score
- 2,154
I mean….i guess that was “kind of” a fight
When we compare Islams streak to Anderson’s the word “Artist” in MMA comes to mind. Anderson was a true artist, while Islam games the system with his style and does what he has to do in order to win.
When we compare Islams streak to Anderson’s the word “Artist” in MMA comes to mind. Anderson was a true artist, while Islam games the system with his style and does what he has to do in order to win.