Ultimate Eyepoke Championship

Khizriev ended the fight with a brutal eye poke, no contest rather than a DQ

Randy Brown was losing, then he landed a perfect split-finger double eye poke. No point deduction. After the eye poke, suddenly all of Randy's strikes start landing (almost like Salikhov couldn't see them) and Randy gets a KO victory

Lack of foul enforcement is ruining the sport, and making this 3/10 card into a 2/10 card. At least the WMMA was good though
 
gentel said:
Khizriev ended the fight with a brutal eye poke, no contest rather than a DQ

Randy Brown was losing, then he landed a perfect split-finger double eye poke. No point deduction. After the eye poke, suddenly all of Randy's strikes start landing (almost like Salikhov couldn't see them) and Randy gets a KO victory

Lack of foul enforcement is ruining the sport, and making this 3/10 card into a 2/10 card. At least the WMMA was good though
Agree.

However, it wasn't an intentional foul.

Even if they took three points away, Brown still gets to KO.
 
it's time all fighters were issued with official Venum™ goggles
il_fullxfull.3778368968_2dgh.jpg
 
Last edited:
gentel said:
Khizriev ended the fight with a brutal eye poke, no contest rather than a DQ

Randy Brown was losing, then he landed a perfect split-finger double eye poke. No point deduction. After the eye poke, suddenly all of Randy's strikes start landing (almost like Salikhov couldn't see them) and Randy gets a KO victory

Lack of foul enforcement is ruining the sport, and making this 3/10 card into a 2/10 card. At least the WMMA was good though
That's because the GOAT is the GOAT at eyepokes. They are not gonna discredit his wins

5d2I5TC.gif
 
Dana's Conscience said:
All Jon's eye pokes did was give his opponents a break from getting their asses kicked
you cant reason with idi0ts

i actually know people here who truly believe hammil would beat jones
if jones didnt use that illegal elbow
 
Brown nearly reached Juicehead Jones levels, prior to leveling Kung Fu King.

One handed, double retinal shish kabob.

Impressive.
 
orca said:
you cant reason with idi0ts

i actually know people here who truly believe hammil would beat jones
if jones didnt use that illegal elbow
No you don't.

But I know an idiot on here who can't be argued with because everything people try to say to him gets ignored and replaced by his own delusional thoughts. So this way every time Jones is brought up, his trigger mechanism has him spouting out some fake strawman bullshit about what "other Sherdoggers think" about PEDs in Pride or how fouls are ok

Maybe you know him
 
