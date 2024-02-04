Ultimate Eyepoke Championship

Khizriev ended the fight with a brutal eye poke, no contest rather than a DQ
Randy Brown was losing, then he landed a perfect split-finger double eye poke. No point deduction. After the eye poke, suddenly all of Randy's strikes start landing (almost like Salikhov couldn't see them) and Randy gets a KO victory
Lack of foul enforcement is ruining the sport, and making this 3/10 card into a 2/10 card. At least the WMMA was good though
