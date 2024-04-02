Now that the data has had time to come out, get sorted, and all the lines are drawn, are there any good books or videos that explain, in short order, the compelling case of how Covid came to be: from Chinese Lab errors to American funding, hubris, and insanity?



Imagine the video or book is going to be shown to a media literate person who routinely reads non-fiction and has a college degree in a relevant field. The book or video needs quality sources, and the arguments it makes need to follow in the most logical way. If 1000 people need to keep a secret, or someone has to cast a spell for it to work out, the video isn't useful.