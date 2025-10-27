Ulberg deserves a title shot at LHW more than Poatan ever did

Alex Pereira received 2 undeserved title shots at LHW:

- The first one was after just 1 single fight in the LHW division. A controversial split decision "win" against 40-year-old Jan Blachowicz. Poatan was 1-0 with no dominant wins over anyone in the division.

- And he received his second title shot coming off a LOSS.


Carlos Ulberg is on a 9-fight winning streak, the second longest in the division's history, and has 3 top-ten wins (including Jan).

And yet Poatan refuses to fight him and/or wants to make him wait over a year. Ulberg will be 35 in November, he doesn't have time to waste on this nonsense.
 
You're the biggest Alex hater here it's actually sad. Did Alex fuck your sister or something? Was your sister that e-thot OF girl?? Makes sense
Is Poatan your boyfriend or something? Why do you want to give him massive privileges? 2 undeserved title shots aren't enough? If he can't fulfill his role as a champion, then he should be stripped.

Imagine letting champions leave the division for more than a year...

hmmmm when poatan got his first LHW title shot the belt was vacant. there was no one to give it to other than him and jiri.
Krylov, Ank, etc.
 
Is Poatan your boyfriend or something? Why do you want to give him massive privileges? 2 undeserved title shots aren't enough? If he can't fulfill his role as a champion, then he should be stripped.

Imagine letting champions leave the division for more than a year...


Krylov, Ank, etc.
Ank just fought for the title and went to a draw, remember?

Krylov was literally MIA and couldn't be found
 
Not sure why Poatan doesn't vacate, he clearly stated his intention is to have a "super-fight for big money" (Jones is the only real qualifier here) and then move to boxing. he should vacate or be stripped if he doesn't plan on defending the belt.

Ulberg vs Jiri for the vacant belt, Ank gets winner.
 
^Actually, Ank looked BETTER against Jan than Pereira did. For the doubters:

Fe5GDjU.png



w5pHljP.png
 
I dunno, probably has to do with how exciting he's looked. When you're comfortable cruising to decisions then you're not going to be picked 1st. Someone like Belal, Imavov, and Ulberg are going to have a harder path to the title unfortunately. It's not right, but also it does make sense why someone like Pereira would have a shorter path.
 
The old legendary Ferguson's win streak: a lot of unnoticed wins over no names/old fighters/hypejobs until the numbers are so staked that none can overlook it.
 
Not sure why Poatan doesn't vacate, he clearly stated his intention is to have a "super-fight for big money" (Jones is the only real qualifier here) and then move to boxing. he should vacate or be stripped if he doesn't plan on defending the belt.
Poatan should definitely vacate if he signs for a non-title fight or if he doesn't sign for a title fight within six months or so depending on injury status, but he hasn't actually held anything up as champion this time around yet. If the Jones fight doesn't come together, he's still reasonably likely to sign for the Ulberg fight, and his title win is still really recent. Unless he's completely ruled out a LHW title fight next, he can and should still take some time to decide whether to vacate.
 
could see Jiri/Ulberg fight for either vacant or interim LHW title on that Aus card in Feb. Would make the most sense while Alex is hurt and looking to fight Jones on white house card.

Even if that doesnt happen Alex is gonna be out for half the year so why not give both guys a shot at interim title which also gives Aus second title fight under Volk.
 
