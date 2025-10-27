Ulberg deserves a title shot at LHW more than Poatan ever did

Hdfi
Alex Pereira received 2 undeserved title shots at LHW:
- The first one was after just 1 single fight in the LHW division. A controversial split decision "win" against 40-year-old Jan Blachowicz. Poatan was 1-0 with no dominant wins over anyone in the division.
- And he received his second title shot coming off a LOSS.
Carlos Ulberg is on a 9-fight winning streak, the second longest in the division's history, and has 3 top-ten wins (including Jan).
And yet Poatan refuses to fight him and/or wants to make him wait over a year. Ulberg will be 35 in November, he doesn't have time to waste on this nonsense.
