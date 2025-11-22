Ulanbekov losing to ancient Elliott and Kyoji shows how much better flyweight was in the Mighty Mouse era

Ulanbekov has been a top 10 flyweight for years and he lost to both. Kyoji is past his prime and was a sizable underdog here because he hasn't looked as great as he was in his prime for years. Ancient Elliott also stopped Asakura, who was a Pantoja title defense the fight before. Elliott has only been cleanly beaten by Mokaev, Ben, Royval and Fig since. As exciting as flyweight is now, the division isn't as strong as it was in the Mighty Mouse era.

Mighty Mouse
Benavidez
Cejudo
Dodson
Horiguchi
Formiga
Makovsky
Bagautinov
Lineker
McCall
Ortiz
Moraga
Elliott
Borg
Smolka
Cariaso

Flyweight hasn't been as good as it was then. MM lapping the division had people really underrating the talent there, but it hasn't gotten better. It's still a good division, but the one Pantoja is reigning in isn't nearly as strong as the one MM was on top of. Albazi has been top 5 for a while now and he's mid incarnate. Guys like Royval and Taira wouldn't have been top 5 staples in that era either.
 
Elliott should have been DQ'd in their fight. Literally never saw commit so many fouls under the referee nose in one single fight.

Kyoji is just that good.

But yeah the UFC never gave the division a chance by pouring talent in it
 
I really thought Dodson was going to be the legend MM became. MM kind of snuck up on me that way.
He was one of the most explosive and athletic fighters we've ever seen in MMA. Benavidez and Dodson were the clear #2 and #3 guys, both giving MM all he could handle in their first fight. Dodson dropped him 1-2 times, and lost a highly competitive 48-47. Benavidez lost a SD where he dropped MM and almost locked in a mounted guillotine. By the rematches, MM leveled up to a GOAT-level fighter, and easily beat both, but those 2 were extremely high level fighters. In their prime, either could be champion today, as good as Pantoja is. Dodson, in particular, seems like a really tough stylistic matchup for Pantoja.

We'll see if Horiguchi manages to win the title now because even though he is past his prime, he's still very capable. And in his prime, I don't think many would have said he was better than MM, Benavidez, Dodson or Cejudo.
 
Mighty mouse beat both fighters in title fights...

I'd have to agree. Rovyal, Murano and pantoja would be top 10 for sure the rest wouldn't make it.
 
Mouse had to take that reality show winner the distance. And Elliot had him in trouble.
 
He was one of the most explosive and athletic fighters we've ever seen in MMA. Benavidez and Dodson were the clear #2 and #3 guys, both giving MM all he could handle in their first fight. Dodson dropped him 1-2 times, and lost a highly competitive 48-47. Benavidez lost a SD where he dropped MM and almost locked in a mounted guillotine. By the rematches, MM leveled up to a GOAT-level fighter, and easily beat both, but those 2 were extremely high level fighters. In their prime, either could be champion today, as good as Pantoja is. Dodson, in particular, seems like a really tough stylistic matchup for Pantoja.

We'll see if Horiguchi manages to win the title now because even though he is past his prime, he's still very capable. And in his prime, I don't think many would have said he was better than MM, Benavidez, Dodson or Cejudo.
Dodson is still explosive like a hand grenade. He was in bareknuckle boxing last year and ran though the guy with blinding speed.
 
Tagir trains with the best team in the world but the problem is he just isn't built for fighting and he's more of competitor than he is a fighter.
 
Tagir shouldn't really be a fighter, I'm not saying this because of his loss.

Tagir was a malnourished kid with several health issues when he was a kid, they thought he wasn't going to survive. He joined the Abdulmanap gym to strengthen his muscles and started getting healthier.

He's seem to be extremely weak & makes 125 even though he's like 5'11 or something, some people just aren't built for fighting which is ok
 
