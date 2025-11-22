Ulanbekov losing to ancient Elliott and Kyoji shows how much better flyweight was in the Mighty Mouse era

Ulanbekov has been a top 10 flyweight for years and he had little for either. Kyoji is past his prime and was a sizable underdog here because he hasn't looked as great as he was in his prime for years. Ancient Elliott also stopped Asakura, who was a Pantoja title defense the fight before. Elliott has only been cleanly beaten by Mokaev, Ben, Royval and Fig since. As exciting as flyweight is now, the division isn't as strong as it was in the Mighty Mouse era.



Mighty Mouse

Benavidez

Cejudo

Dodson

Horiguchi

Formiga

Makovsky

Bagautinov

Lineker

McCall

Ortiz

Moraga

Elliott

Borg

Smolka

Cariaso



Flyweight hasn't been as good as it was then. MM lapping the division had people really underrating the talent there, but it hasn't gotten better. It's still a good division, but the one Pantoja is reigning in isn't nearly as strong as the one MM was on top of. Albazi has been top 5 for a while now and he's mid incarnate. Guys like Royval and Taira wouldn't have been top 5 staples in that era either.