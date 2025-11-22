Ulanbekov losing to ancient Elliott and Kyoji shows how much better flyweight was in the Mighty Mouse era

ExitLUPin
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Oct 3, 2015
- Messages
- 32,979
- Reaction score
- 52,545
Ulanbekov has been a top 10 flyweight for years and he lost to both. Kyoji is past his prime and was a sizable underdog here because he hasn't looked as great as he was in his prime for years. Ancient Elliott also stopped Asakura, who was a Pantoja title defense the fight before. Elliott has only been cleanly beaten by Mokaev, Ben, Royval and Fig since. As exciting as flyweight is now, the division isn't as strong as it was in the Mighty Mouse era.
Mighty Mouse
Benavidez
Cejudo
Dodson
Horiguchi
Formiga
Makovsky
Bagautinov
Lineker
McCall
Ortiz
Moraga
Elliott
Borg
Smolka
Cariaso
Flyweight hasn't been as good as it was then. MM lapping the division had people really underrating the talent there, but it hasn't gotten better. It's still a good division, but the one Pantoja is reigning in isn't nearly as strong as the one MM was on top of. Albazi has been top 5 for a while now and he's mid incarnate. Guys like Royval and Taira wouldn't have been top 5 staples in that era either.
Mighty Mouse
Benavidez
Cejudo
Dodson
Horiguchi
Formiga
Makovsky
Bagautinov
Lineker
McCall
Ortiz
Moraga
Elliott
Borg
Smolka
Cariaso
Flyweight hasn't been as good as it was then. MM lapping the division had people really underrating the talent there, but it hasn't gotten better. It's still a good division, but the one Pantoja is reigning in isn't nearly as strong as the one MM was on top of. Albazi has been top 5 for a while now and he's mid incarnate. Guys like Royval and Taira wouldn't have been top 5 staples in that era either.
Last edited: