Ulanbekov: Khabib team being dumb AF

The guy came weighting 129.5lbs and looking like a dehydrated zombie.

Dude would be still big for BW, but guess his team consider BW Umar territory and cant deal with intra-competition.

So he ended up with one of the worst weight misses of all time and will have to go up anyway lol.

Congrats to everyone involved
 
HHJ said:
Nice clickbaity thread title and hater ass assumptions.
What clickbaity? The whole thing was a mess. The guy missed weight by a huge margin, fight got cancelled. There is no way he can make 125lbs reliably.

Do you have any other explanation beyond BW being Umar turf?
 
Human Bass said:
What clickbaity? The whole thing was a mess. The guy missed weight by a huge margin, fight got cancelled. There is no way he can make 125lbs reliably.

Do you have any other explanation beyond BW being Umar turf?
Islam and Khabib fought in the same weight class.
 
HHJ said:
Islam and Khabib fought in the same weight class.
Sure, and they timed things well with Khabib retiring and Islam having a setback when he got koed. But Umar is still young and I guess they didnt want to deal with that again.
 
Human Bass said:
Sure, and they timed things well with Khabib retiring and Islam having a setback when he got koed. But Umar is still young and I guess they didnt want to deal with that again.
You guess.
 
Human Bass said:
The guy came weighting 129.5lbs and looking like a dehydrated zombie.

Dude would be still big for BW, but guess his team consider BW Umar territory and cant deal with intra-competition.

So he ended up with one of the worst weight misses of all time and will have to go up anyway lol.

Congrats to everyone involved
Missing by 3.5 pounds is far from being the worst weight miss of all time lol
 
HHJ said:
I'm not calling into question wether he can make the weight or not. What has that to do with Khabib and his team? Other than hater ass assumptions.
He is part of Khabib team. Call it Eagles MMA or whatever, same team. Clearly it was a decision that both fighter and team made
 
Human Bass said:
The guy came weighting 129.5lbs and looking like a dehydrated zombie.

Dude would be still big for BW, but guess his team consider BW Umar territory and cant deal with intra-competition.

So he ended up with one of the worst weight misses of all time and will have to go up anyway lol.

Congrats to everyone involved
How did you know his team decided that and not him choosing to fight at this weight?
 
Seems like that team has issues cutting weight effectively. They're all tough and determined, but I wonder if they're doing something wrong on a fundamental level that's making the cuts so bad. They're not that big for their respective weight classes.
 
Happens all the time in fight camps.

Look what Barao went thru being forced to stay down a division when Aldo was champ.

People forget he had a full career before he got to the UFC and the cut was getting to him bad as he got older. Plus weight cutting techniques are way way better now then even 15 years ago.

which makes guys think they can go down a bit more then they ever should for top end performance. no way this guy should be fighting at 125
 
