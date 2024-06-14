Ulanbekov: Khabib team being dumb AF

Human Bass
The guy came weighting 129.5lbs and looking like a dehydrated zombie.
Dude would be still big for BW, but guess his team consider BW Umar territory and cant deal with intra-competition.
So he ended up with one of the worst weight misses of all time and will have to go up anyway lol.
Congrats to everyone involved
