EU spends more on Russian oil and gas than financial aid to Ukraine – report
Europe estimated to have bought €22bn of fossil fuels from Russia in 2024 but gave €19bn to support Kyiv
www.theguardian.com
"The EU is spending more money on Russian fossil fuels than on financial aid to Ukraine, a report marking the third anniversary of the invasion has found.
EU member states bought €21.9bn (£18.1bn) of Russian oil and gas in the third year of the war, according to estimates from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (Crea), despite the efforts under way to kick the continent’s addiction to the fuels that fund Vladimir Putin’s war chest."