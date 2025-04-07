International Ukraine War - Europe spends more money on Russian Gas than Ukraine support

www.theguardian.com

EU spends more on Russian oil and gas than financial aid to Ukraine – report

Europe estimated to have bought €22bn of fossil fuels from Russia in 2024 but gave €19bn to support Kyiv
www.theguardian.com

"The EU is spending more money on Russian fossil fuels than on financial aid to Ukraine, a report marking the third anniversary of the invasion has found.

EU member states bought €21.9bn (£18.1bn) of Russian oil and gas in the third year of the war, according to estimates from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (Crea), despite the efforts under way to kick the continent’s addiction to the fuels that fund Vladimir Putin’s war chest."

Yea i find europes stance on this war kinda weird,


We support ukr all the way yet we do business with rus? Our pres just said last week that we should prepare to normalize relationship with russia again.

France was number 1 in importing gas in 2024 which kinda makes macron a hypocrite since he likes to talk tough

energynews.pro

France, Europe's main importer of Russian LNG in 2024

In 2024, France remained the leading importer of Russian LNG in Europe, despite a decline in total gas consumption and ongoing geopolitical tensions.
energynews.pro

(Though ukr is or was doing business with rus as well during war which is weird as fuck but ok)
 
I feel like Trump had something to say about this a few years ago.
 
energynews.pro

Its actually why macron is being so vocal.

Their entire energy supply network has been fucked. Theyve lost the cheap access to uranium and oil.

Funny how it always works out for us interests lol

United States: France imported a record amount of US crude in November 2024, with the US becoming the largest single source of imports at the Mediterranean port of Fos-Lavera.

In 2023, U.S. crude oil exports to Europe reached a record high, driven by increased demand and the EU's shift away from Russian oil, with the US becoming a key energy supplier.


In 2025, US liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to Europe reached record highs, with the UK as the top importing country, as demand for natural gas continues to grow in the European market.
 
energynews.pro

- UK makes a lot of money on this war
 
