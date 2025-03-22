  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

UK vs the World (FN 255)

650lb Sumo

650lb Sumo

giphy.gif

world_flags_globe_2.gif


(British fighters first, my pics in red)

Nathan Fletcher vs Caolán Loughran
Christian Leroy Duncan vs Andrey Pulyaev
Mick Parkin vs Marcin Tybura
Lone’er Kavanagh (dual flag UK/China) vs Felipe dos Santos
Jai Herbert (dual flag UK/Jamaica) vs Chris Padilla

Nathaniel Wood vs Morgan Charrière
Molly McCann vs Alexia Thainara
Leon Edwards (dual flag UK/Jamaica) vs Sean Brady

So my predictions will give the UK a win, but losing the most prestigious fights. I do give Edwards and Wood decent chances though, I wouldn't be surprised if either or both won. Those fights seems fairly even.
 
