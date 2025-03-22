UK vs the World (FN 255)

650lb Sumo
(British fighters first, my pics in red)
Nathan Fletcher vs Caolán Loughran
Christian Leroy Duncan vs Andrey Pulyaev
Mick Parkin vs Marcin Tybura
Lone’er Kavanagh (dual flag UK/China) vs Felipe dos Santos
Jai Herbert (dual flag UK/Jamaica) vs Chris Padilla
Nathaniel Wood vs Morgan Charrière
Molly McCann vs Alexia Thainara
Leon Edwards (dual flag UK/Jamaica) vs Sean Brady
So my predictions will give the UK a win, but losing the most prestigious fights. I do give Edwards and Wood decent chances though, I wouldn't be surprised if either or both won. Those fights seems fairly even.