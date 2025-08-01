  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Law UK Transwoman Kills Husband with Samurai Sword, Gets No Prison Time - Why is the UK so Woke?

Hog-train

Hog-train

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Nov 26, 2003
Messages
15,518
Reaction score
18,301
TL:DR

Transwomen in the UK killed husband with a samurai sword. He claimed self defense, but sliced and stabbed 50 times so obviously not true.

Somehow the UK judge didn't rule for prison but a hospital.

Transgender woman, 71, slashed partner partner to death with a samurai sword

Joanna Rowland-Stuart stabbed Andrew Rowland-Stuart at their home in Brighton in May 2024

Joanna Rowland-Stuart

Joanna Rowland-Stuart was previously deemed unfit to plead following a psychiatric assessment

A man was killed by his transgender wife after being slashed more than 50 times with a samurai sword.

Joanna Rowland-Stuart, 71, stabbed Andrew Rowland-Stuart, 70, at their home in Brighton in May 2024 in what a jury found was an unlawful killing.
Rowland-Stuart, who is transgender, was deemed unfit to plead following a psychiatric assessment.

However, on Thursday, jurors at Lewes Crown Court found that Rowland-Stuart had killed Mr Rowland-Stuart in a trial of the act, which decides if someone physically committed a crime, rather than their intent.

As a result, Rowland-Stuart was given an indefinite Hospital Order under Section 41 of the Mental Health Act 1983.

Andrew Rowland-Stuart


The couple married in a civil partnership in 2006 and lived in a 15th-floor flat.

Prosecutor Charlotte Newell KC said: “Whatever the cause for attacking Andrew, the sheer number and the nature of the wounds inflicted could not have been a reasonable use of force.”

The court was told Rowland-Stuart’s legs and stomach were covered in blood on doorbell camera footage.
Rowland-Stuart could then be seen knocking on two neighbours’ doors, before shouting “help” and “Andy’s dead”.

Ms Newell KC added that while on the phone to the police, Rowland-Stuart said: “My husband Andrew has tried to kill me with a samurai sword and in the scuffle I managed to turn the sword towards him and he has fallen on the sword.”
However, despite the claims of self-defence, the jury was told Rowland-Stuart’s hand injuries were consistent with holding a weapon after “stabbing and slicing him” more than 50 times.

When police arrived, the walls, cabinet, sofa and shower were covered in blood, although the blade – which had been bought in the 1980s – had been put back in its sheath.
The court was told that recovered internet searches from Rowland-Stuart’s phone in the weeks before the death showed 14 results for swords, including replica swords, curved swords, samurai curved swords, Japanese swords and Japanese sword names.

A statement released on behalf of Mr Rowland-Stuart’s family said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone involved with this case over the past year.
“To DC Anna Stacey for her care and communication with the family while we were in England and back home in New Zealand, and to Andrew’s Sussex 4x4 family, especially Jason, who helped us immensely while we were there.”

Det Ch Insp Alex Campbell, of Sussex Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Andrew, and we want to thank everyone who has assisted us in this complex investigation.”



 
Doesn't really look political. Just two old people who've been together almost 20 years fed the fuck up with each other.

But yeah they deserve prison.
 
"As a result, Rowland-Stuart was given an indefinite Hospital Order under Section 41 of the Mental Health Act 1983."

So he was seen as unfit and got "sentence" to a mental ward with no released date.
Which tells me by his age he probably die in there.

"A Section 41 Hospital Order, under the Mental Health Act 1983, is a court order that restricts a patient's discharge from a hospital after they have been convicted of a crime. It is added to a Section 37 Hospital Order by the Crown Court, when the court deems it necessary to protect the public from serious harm. "
 
They've been indefinitely detained in a mental institution. This also happens in America when someone is deemed criminally insane.
 
I mean trans people are mentally unwell so maybe a psyche ward for the rest of their life is best
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

deviake
Law Experts agree: Biology is not binary; UK biologists disagree with supreme court ruling
12 13 14
Replies
261
Views
7K
ShadowRun
ShadowRun
LeonardoBjj
Social Society may have overestimated risk of the ‘manosphere’, UK researchers say
2 3 4
Replies
69
Views
2K
ocfightfan
ocfightfan

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,938
Messages
57,634,556
Members
175,786
Latest member
tktktktk

Share this page

Back
Top