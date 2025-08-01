​

TLTranswomen in the UK killed husband with a samurai sword. He claimed self defense, but sliced and stabbed 50 times so obviously not true.Somehow the UK judge didn't rule for prison but a hospital.Joanna Rowland-Stuart stabbed Andrew Rowland-Stuart at their home in Brighton in May 2024Joanna Rowland-Stuart was previously deemed unfit to plead following a psychiatric assessmentA man was killed by his transgender wife after being slashed more than 50 times with a samurai sword.Joanna Rowland-Stuart, 71, stabbed Andrew Rowland-Stuart, 70, at their home in Brighton in May 2024 in what a jury found was an unlawful killing.Rowland-Stuart, who is transgender, was deemed unfit to plead following a psychiatric assessment.However, on Thursday, jurors at Lewes Crown Court found that Rowland-Stuart had killed Mr Rowland-Stuart in a trial of the act, which decides if someone physically committed a crime, rather than their intent.As a result, Rowland-Stuart was given an indefinite Hospital Order under Section 41 of the Mental Health Act 1983.The couple married in a civil partnership in 2006 and lived in a 15th-floor flat.Prosecutor Charlotte Newell KC said: “Whatever the cause for attacking Andrew, the sheer number and the nature of the wounds inflicted could not have been a reasonable use of force.”The court was told Rowland-Stuart’s legs and stomach were covered in blood on doorbell camera footage.Rowland-Stuart could then be seen knocking on two neighbours’ doors, before shouting “help” and “Andy’s dead”.Ms Newell KC added that while on the phone to the police, Rowland-Stuart said: “My husband Andrew has tried to kill me with a samurai sword and in the scuffle I managed to turn the sword towards him and he has fallen on the sword.”However, despite the claims of self-defence, the jury was told Rowland-Stuart’s hand injuries were consistent with holding a weapon after “stabbing and slicing him” more than 50 times.When police arrived, the walls, cabinet, sofa and shower were covered in blood, although the blade – which had been bought in the 1980s – had been put back in its sheath.The court was told that recovered internet searches from Rowland-Stuart’s phone in the weeks before the death showed 14 results for swords, including replica swords, curved swords, samurai curved swords, Japanese swords and Japanese sword names.A statement released on behalf of Mr Rowland-Stuart’s family said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone involved with this case over the past year.“To DC Anna Stacey for her care and communication with the family while we were in England and back home in New Zealand, and to Andrew’s Sussex 4x4 family, especially Jason, who helped us immensely while we were there.”Det Ch Insp Alex Campbell, of Sussex Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Andrew, and we want to thank everyone who has assisted us in this complex investigation.”