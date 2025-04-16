Law UK Supreme Court rules that a woman is someone born biologically female

Do you agree with the UK SC ruling that a woman is a biological female?

  • Total voters
    3
Fox by the Sea

Fox by the Sea

Lighthouse Keeper
Platinum Member
Joined
Jul 4, 2013
Messages
41,215
Reaction score
61,053
In a surprising bout of sanity, the Brits lead the way in restoring normalcy, ruling tthat the interpretation of "Woman" is someone born biologically a female.
- furthermore, the court rejects the suggestion that words like woman can be variable

Trans advocates in absolute shambles.
I hope the US follows soon.


"Sex discrimination cases interpreted as referring to biological women

Lord Hodge continued his nine points by saying the fourth point is that "as a matter of ordinary language" cases relating to sex discrimination can "only be interpreted" as referring to biological women.

The fifth point stated that the court rejected the suggestion that words like women can be "variable". If references to pregnancy were "only" for biological women but other references in the legislation were for "certificated sex" then the "coherence" of the legislation would be undermined.

The sixth point states that the Scottish government's interpretation of the Act would "create two sub-groups" with trans people possessing a gender recognition certificate having more rights than those who did not. There would be "no obvious means" of distinguishing between sub-groups, as details on who had a certificate would be private, he said."

www.bbc.com

UK Supreme Court rules legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex - live updates

Judges say the "concept of sex is binary" while cautioning that the landmark ruling should not be seen as victory of one side over another.
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,632
Messages
57,175,298
Members
175,564
Latest member
dash66chief

Share this page

Back
Top