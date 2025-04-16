"Sex discrimination cases interpreted as referring to biological women

UK Supreme Court rules legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex - live updates Judges say the "concept of sex is binary" while cautioning that the landmark ruling should not be seen as victory of one side over another.

In a surprising bout of sanity, the Brits lead the way in restoring normalcy, ruling tthat the interpretation of "Woman" is someone born biologically a female.- furthermore, the court rejects the suggestion that words like woman can be variableTrans advocates in absolute shambles.I hope the US follows soon.Lord Hodge continued his nine points by saying the fourth point is that "as a matter of ordinary language" cases relating to sex discrimination can "only be interpreted" as referring to biological women.The fifth point stated that the court rejected the suggestion that words like women can be "variable". If references to pregnancy were "only" for biological women but other references in the legislation were for "certificated sex" then the "coherence" of the legislation would be undermined.The sixth point states that the Scottish government's interpretation of the Act would "create two sub-groups" with trans people possessing a gender recognition certificate having more rights than those who did not. There would be "no obvious means" of distinguishing between sub-groups, as details on who had a certificate would be private, he said."