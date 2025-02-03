  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

International UK set to further loosen border rules and scrap scientific age tests for illegals migrants

Lol , they just implemented the ETA for Americans and other countrys if you want to visit UK. You pay and submit a form online to be approved for your visit for vacation. UK is determine to run the kingdom into the ground.
 
Interesting to see this thread and poland thread side by side
 
Well done everyone for voting these chaps in. Outdid ourselves didn't we.

Let's all keep attacking and calling Tories "cunts" and pay more tax to the labour government while doing so.

<joy>
 
No no, we are happy. Tories are good and Brexit appeared best solution.

Mortgage prices and rent prices had increased, inflation increased and illegal immigrants = more, legal immigrants not lesser, knife crimes = more. Continue success story with fun.
 
Idiotic. I don't like this you are right wing and anti immigrant therefore we are left wing and pro immigrant approach. It's tit for tat childish nonsense.
 
The issue for the UK is the tories also oversaw massive net migration, there was no way to vote to avoid this
 
Even if you're on the left, this has to be insane. But I guess you can't have illegal immigrants if everyone is legal. So can I become a UK citizen as long as I arrive by boat?
 
