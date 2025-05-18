International UK schoolchildren taught that Britain was originally a black country and that black people built Stonehenge

Schoolchildren are being taught that black people built Stonehenge as part of 'decolonised' history curriculums, a report has revealed.

The claim is made in the book 'Brilliant Black British History', which is used in schools across the country. Written by Atinuke, a Nigerian-born British author, the book states that 'Britain was a black country for more than 7,000 years before white people came'.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Schoolchildren taught black people built Stonehenge

Drive to decolonise history curriculums has ‘gone too far’, warns report
www.telegraph.co.uk www.telegraph.co.uk
 
and funny thing is tey call white rcist for having black face have sef respect and so on
 
I was just revisiting Sir Gawain and The Green Knight and then read this and had a realization that maybe colonialism wasn't so bad after all.
 
That's good. I'm glad kids are finally being taught the truth.

Only a truly explosive and athletic group of people are building Stonehenge properly. Not a bunch of cans with bad teeth that can't cook or lift heavy in the gym.
 
Koro_11 said:
What’s next, the Great Wall of China was built by Zulus.

<36>
China is more interested in infesting the west with fake asylum seekers. They don't need to indoctrinate their own youth; they will grow up in a land of their countrymen.
 
Sweater of AV said:
That's good. I'm glad kids are finally being taught the truth.

Only a truly explosive and athletic group of people are building Stonehenge properly. Not a bunch of cans with bad teeth that can't cook or lift heavy in the gym.
Really? So where's the wonderful structures in sub-Saharan Africa?
 
Probably the same curriculum some of the local leftists on this forum were taught
 
I see a pay wall so dont know what the article says.
It seems to be the same book and author but an article from 23

www.dailymail.co.uk

Stonehenge was built by black people, children's book claims

Readers of Brilliant Black British History, by the Nigerian-born British author Atinuke, are told the neolithic monument in Wiltshire was built while Britain was a 'black country'.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk
 
So are we diversifying history now? Do we need to invent things to make history more inclusive?
 
i dont see the problem with it, its not like most history taught isnt bullshit to begin with
 
This is quite pathetic....its based on a distortion of this finding.



www.bbc.com

Cheddar Man: DNA shows early Briton had dark skin

Scientists put a face to Cheddar Man, Britain's oldest complete skeleton from 10,000 years ago.
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com
Then twisted for woke political gain. Btw he wasn't a sub saharan Nigerian and attempts to project back modern concepts of race to create some kind of "black vs white" narrative going back 8000 years are just ridiculous.
 
TheMaster said:
This is quite pathetic....its based on a distortion of this finding.



www.bbc.com

Cheddar Man: DNA shows early Briton had dark skin

Scientists put a face to Cheddar Man, Britain's oldest complete skeleton from 10,000 years ago.
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com
Then twisted for woke political gain. Btw he wasn't a sub saharan Nigerian and attempts to project back modern concepts of race to create some kind of "black vs white" narrative going back 8000 years are just ridiculous.
It hasn't been proven that the earliest Brits had skin that dark though (or that they even had relatively dark skin). In the end, it's all part of the mass immigration agenda. They want white people to believe Europe doesn't belong to them; that they have no claim to it; that they have no homeland... so in other words, they don't belong anywhere in this world. It's pure dehumanisation.

The usual crowd will of course gaslight and pretend it's only about 'treating people equally'.
 
Tatra said:
Really? So where's the wonderful structures in sub-Saharan Africa?
Mostly destroyed but still the GOAT. Sounds like someone reps the bar and needs to visit the dentist.

h1056i2.jpg

Musa-I-of-Mali-Great-Mosque-Timbuktu-1327.jpg
 
