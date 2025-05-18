Croo67
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Dec 21, 2015
- Messages
- 4,047
- Reaction score
- 3,684
Schoolchildren are being taught that black people built Stonehenge as part of 'decolonised' history curriculums, a report has revealed.
The claim is made in the book 'Brilliant Black British History', which is used in schools across the country. Written by Atinuke, a Nigerian-born British author, the book states that 'Britain was a black country for more than 7,000 years before white people came'.
The claim is made in the book 'Brilliant Black British History', which is used in schools across the country. Written by Atinuke, a Nigerian-born British author, the book states that 'Britain was a black country for more than 7,000 years before white people came'.
Schoolchildren taught black people built Stonehenge
Drive to decolonise history curriculums has ‘gone too far’, warns report
www.telegraph.co.uk